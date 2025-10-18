Former Sunderland man Ethan Robson joins Spennymoor Town in National League North on loan from Carlisle United

Former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson has joined Spennymoor Town on loan from Carlisle United until the end of the season, with the deal including a recall option allowing the Blues to bring him back if required.

The 28-year-old began his football journey with his boyhood club Sunderland, joining the academy at the age of eight and progressing through the ranks at the Academy of Light. A technically gifted midfielder with an eye for a pass, Robson captained both the club’s development and under-23 sides, earning a reputation as one of the standout prospects in the Black Cats’ youth system.

His performances at youth level saw him rewarded with a two-year contract extension in 2016, and he was later named Premier League 2 Player of the Month in August of that year. Robson gained further senior experience in the EFL Trophy, before making his first-team debut in September 2017 against Everton in the EFL Cup. A few days later, he made his Championship debut in a home fixture against Cardiff City, marking the start of his senior journey with the club he had supported since childhood.

In January 2019, Robson made the temporary switch to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, where he featured 13 times and scored twice. His spell in Scotland proved a valuable learning experience, offering him regular first-team football in a physically demanding division. Later that year, he joined Grimsby Town on loan, impressing in League Two before returning to Sunderland in early 2020.

After 16 years with the club, Robson departed the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2020, having made nine league appearances for the first team. He soon found a new home in Blackpool, signing a two-year deal and scoring his first goal for the Seasiders in an EFL Trophy win over Leeds United’s under-21s.

A season-long loan to Milton Keynes Dons followed in 2021, where Robson’s composed midfield displays helped the side challenge towards the top end of League One. He scored his first MK Dons goal in a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth and made over 20 appearances before being recalled early by Blackpool due to injuries.

Following his release by Blackpool in 2022, Robson rejoined MK Dons on a permanent basis, spending two further seasons with the Buckinghamshire club. After his departure in 2024, he signed a two-year contract with Carlisle United, where he has made 11 appearances so far. Robson marked his debut campaign at Brunton Park with a stunning free-kick in a 2-0 win over Woking on the opening day of the 2025–26 season.

Robson also enjoyed a brief loan spell with Gateshead in early 2025, where he made an immediate impact, scoring in just his second appearance for the Tynesiders. His latest move sees him join Spennymoor Town, who currently sit sixth in the National League North. The County Durham side are targeting promotion to the fifth tier, and Robson’s arrival is seen as a statement signing as they look to strengthen their midfield for the run-in.

His move to Spennymoor not only provides him with an opportunity to gain further game time but also offers the club a proven performer with leadership qualities and professionalism developed across nearly a decade in senior football. Carlisle United confirmed the loan deal in an official statement, adding: “The move includes a recall clause, and everyone at the club wishes Ethan the very best during his time at Spennymoor.”

