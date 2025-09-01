Sunderland could still complete late transfers after the 7pm deadline – thanks to a key Premier League rule

Sunderland’s recruitment team are working against the clock to strengthen Régis Le Bris’ squad before the Premier League transfer window closes at 7pm – but there is a system in place that could allow late deals to be completed.

Sunderland’s record-breaking transfer window is heading for a frantic finish as Régis Le Bris pushes for more deals before tonight’s 7pm Premier League deadline – with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida both close to joining the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have agreed an initial loan for Geertruida, with an option to make the deal permanent next summer for around £17.1million (€20million). The 25-year-old Netherlands international has completed talks and is expected to undergo his medical today.

Talks are also advancing for Brobbey, with Sunderland prepared to pay around £21.6million to secure the 23-year-old striker. The Ajax forward, who has eight Netherlands caps, has scored 56 goals and registered 24 assists in 163 appearances across all competitions and is viewed as a long-term solution in attack.

The Premier League’s “deal sheet” process gives Sunderland their top-flight rivals a way to buy extra time if an agreement is reached close to the deadline, but all the necessary paperwork has not yet been signed between the clubs and player. Here is everything you need to know:

What is a transfer deal sheet?

The deal sheet allows a club to confirm an agreement has been reached, granting an additional two hours to complete the rest of the paperwork. For a 7pm deadline, the deal sheet cannot be submitted before 5pm and must arrive before the window closes. Once lodged, Sunderland would then have until 9pm to finalise the transfer.

Fax machines are no longer used, with Sunderland now sending all documents digitally. If paperwork is late, the Premier League board can reject the transfer or approve it under specific conditions For international transfers, Sunderland must also meet FIFA’s Transfer Matching System (TMS) deadline of midnight before a potential deal can be signed off on and completed ahead of the rest of the Premier League season.

If Sunderland sign a player from outside the EU or EEA, a work permit is required. Applications must be submitted before the window closes. If a player does not automatically meet eligibility criteria, Sunderland can request the FA Exceptions Panel to assess the case based on the player’s quality and value.

How Sunderland register a new player

To register a player, Sunderland must send the Premier League all required documents, including the contract, transfer agreement, work permit evidence, international clearance if needed, and any applicable transfer levy.

The Premier League’s operations team stay in contact with clubs throughout deadline day, ensuring queries are handled quickly to avoid delays. Once Sunderland submit paperwork, the Premier League checks it against league, FA and FIFA regulations. Any missing or incorrect information must be corrected immediately before the player can be registered.

During busy windows, dozens of transfers can be processed within an hour, with Premier League staff working late into the night to ensure all registrations are completed.