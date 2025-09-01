Sunderland have agreed a loan-to-buy deal with RB Leipzig, according to David Ornstein on deadline day

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have struck an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Lutsharel Geertruida on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international has been granted permission to undergo a medical ahead of completing his move to the Stadium of Light before the transfer window closes. The Black Cats looked to have hijacked Olympique de Marseille’s move for the versatile defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geertruida, who joined RB Leipzig from Feyenoord in August 2024 for around £17million, is a versatile defender capable of playing right-back, centre-back, or defensive midfield. He has made over 200 career appearances across club and country and was part of the Feyenoord side that won the Eredivisie title in the 2022-23 season.

The Dutchman has earned a growing reputation for his defensive intelligence and composure on the ball, making him a valuable addition to Régis Le Bris’ squad as Sunderland continue to strengthen ahead of Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline.

Geertruida has represented the Netherlands senior team on multiple occasions and featured at Euro 2024, underlining his experience at the top level. The deal marks another significant statement of intent from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman as Sunderland prepare for their first season back in the Premier League.

Sunderland are reportedly working on a deal to sign Ajax striker Bryan Brobbey ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. Romano claims talks are underway between Sunderland and Ajax as the Black Cats look to strengthen their forward line, with Marc Guiu expected to return to Chelsea before the window closes. While Romano describes the deal as “not easy”, Sunderland are said to be pushing hard to secure a late agreement for the 23-year-old Netherlands international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley's Sunderland player ratings vs Brentford as super sub Wilson Isidor scores high – gallery