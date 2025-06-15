Sunderland are back in the Premier League, but to survive and thrive, they’ll need to make smart calls

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promotion changes everything – and for Sunderland, this summer is now about smart decisions, not just exciting ones. The return to the Premier League gives the club a platform to accelerate their long-term plan, but it also means they can’t afford to get things wrong.

Before we get started, I’m acutely aware that Sunderland’s decision-makers have done a fine job steering the club from League One back to the Premier League – and they certainly don’t need my advice. That said, I do enjoy writing about this stuff, and column inches have to be filled during the summer off-season!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the key calls I believe the Black Cats need to get right over the coming weeks:

1. New deals for those who deserve it

Top of the list? Contract extensions for Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin. Both have just a year left on their current deals, and losing either for nothing in 12 months, or for a cut-price fee in January, would be a major blow. Neil, a homegrown midfielder with nearly 200 appearances, was one of the club’s most consistent performers in the Championship last season. Cirkin, when fit and with a run of games, has the potential to develop into a Premier League-level full-back with real upside. Getting them tied down is absolutely essential.

It would also be reassuring to see Sunderland get ahead of the curve with Trai Hume and Chris Rigg. Both have longer left on their contracts than Neil and Cirkin, so it’s less pressing for Kristjaan Speakman – but that doesn’t mean they should wait too long. Hume is now a full international and arguably the most reliable player in the squad. Rigg, still only 17, has the makings of a top, top player. These are the kind of assets Sunderland must protect.

Throw in Romaine Mundle, too. His injury-hit campaign made life difficult for the winger but he still excelled when fit, there’s a huge ceiling there. He’s direct, brave on the ball, and could blossom into a Premier League-quality winger under Régis Le Bris if he can stay injury-free. In fairness to decision-makers at Sunderland, early indications would suggest that the action on the above is well underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Injecting experience – wisely

Sunderland’s average squad age currently sits between 23 and 24. That’s a strength in many ways – younger players have room to adapt, grow, and surprise people. But it’s also a risk. As talented as this squad is, the Premier League has a habit of exposing inexperience quickly and brutally.

The senior core of Sunderland’s squad – Luke O’Nien, Alan Browne, Patrick Roberts and Simon Moore – are respected figures at the club in their own right. However, between them, they have just five Premier League appearances. Neither Browne nor O’Nien has played in the English top flight. Roberts made three appearances, with the last coming nine seasons ago, while Moore featured twice for Sheffield United, five years ago. As for the coaching staff, the only senior figure with Premier League playing experience is Michael Proctor – and that dates back over two decades.

That’s why adding a player with top-level know-how is so important. Whether it’s Jordan Henderson or someone else, Sunderland need a head in the dressing room who has been there and done it. I’m fairly confident this will happen – the club have previously signed players like Browne, Corry Evans and Moore to add maturity around the edges. This summer, Sunderland may need to go a step further. This isn’t about abandoning the club’s buy-young, develop-later model. It’s about sharpening it for the challenge ahead, especially when Browne and Moore could leave during the off-season.

3. Addressing the deadwood

Let’s be honest – some tough calls will need to be made. Premier League promotion brings financial opportunity, but if Sunderland want to operate flexibly in the market, they must trim the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a growing sense that players like Nazariy Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, and Adil Aouchiche may no longer fit into Sunderland’s top-flight plans. Loan exits or permanent deals could benefit all parties. Even experienced squad members like Browne and Moore could move on, depending on how the club reshapes its roster over the coming weeks.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

This isn't just about space in the squad – it’s about wages too. By my count, up to 18 fringe players could realistically depart on either permanent or temporary deals this summer. That’s a huge amount of money tied up in salaries that could be redirected into strengthening the core group – and giving Sunderland the best possible shot at Premier League survival.

4. Smart loans to keep young talent progressing

That leads me to my next point. Among the 18 fringe players mentioned earlier are several young prospects who may still have a long-term future at Sunderland. Take Matty Young, for example, or Harrison Jones, who made a handful of appearances across league and cup under Régis Le Bris last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With first-team opportunities likely to be limited in the Premier League, it’s crucial that Sunderland secure the right loan moves for these players — environments where they can stretch their wings, play regularly, and continue developing. Preventing stagnation is key. Sunderland have built an outstanding reputation for youth development in recent years, and maintaining that standard means adjusting player pathways now that they’re back in the top flight. That starts with smart, well-planned loan deals.