Black Cats linked with Copenhagen defender Gabriel Pereira as Premier League rivals Burnley also circle

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s search for further defensive reinforcements has led them to one of Denmark’s standout performers, with reports linking Régis Le Bris’ side with a move for FC Copenhagen centre-back Gabriel Pereira.

According to TEAMtalk, both Sunderland and fellow Premier League newcomers Burnley have expressed an interest in the 25-year-old Brazilian, who has established himself as a key figure at the Danish champions since joining last summer. Pereira has started all five of Copenhagen’s league fixtures this term, underlining his importance to manager Jacob Neestrup’s plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same outlet claims that representatives from both Sunderland and Burnley have held talks regarding a potential transfer, while Bundesliga side FC Köln are also monitoring the situation. However, Pereira’s preference at this stage appears to be to remain in Copenhagen, with the player reportedly keen to test himself in this season’s expanded Champions League league phase.

Copenhagen stance and price tag

TEAMtalk report that Copenhagen have placed a valuation in the region of €10million to €12million (around £8.6million to £10.3million), a fee that would represent a significant outlay for Sunderland but one that would fit with the club’s clear strategy of targeting players with European pedigree.

Pereira has made 51 appearances in all competitions since arriving in Denmark, scoring four goals. Known for his strength in duels and aerial presence, he was previously close to a move to Serie A side Sassuolo, who remain interested and could reignite their pursuit before the transfer window closes.

For now, though, the player is said to be enjoying life in Denmark, having built a strong relationship with the Copenhagen supporters and coaching staff. His desire to represent the club in Europe is considered a major factor in his reluctance to leave in the current window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s defensive picture

The Black Cats opened their Premier League campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over West Ham United, but Le Bris remains intent on strengthening his back line. Dan Ballard started alongside Jenson Seelt, with summer signing Omar Alderete coming on in the second half.

Pereira’s blend of experience and physicality would appear to fit Sunderland’s recruitment model under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, though the Champions League factor may prove decisive in the short term. Sunderland are expected to keep tabs on the situation in case of any late movement.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Meanwhile, Sunderland could yet see movement out of the club before deadline day. According to transfer journalist Alan Nixon, versatile defender Nectar Triantis is being targeted by Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Triantis impressed north of the border during a loan spell last season and has been tipped for a return, though Nixon reports that the Australian may prefer a move elsewhere in Europe rather than back to the SPFL. Sunderland are believed to be open to offers, with competition for places in central defence intensifying following Alderete’s arrival.

Burnley competition

For Burnley, manager Scott Parker is desperate to add defensive reinforcements after his side’s chastening 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day. The Clarets conceded 78 goals in the Premier League last season, and Parker is said to view Pereira as a priority target.

However, Sunderland’s presence in the race – along with Cologne and Sassuolo – means Burnley face strong competition. Copenhagen are also under no pressure to sell, especially with Champions League revenue on the horizon, leaving any suitors with an uphill task.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland Council issues fresh Sheepfolds statement in response to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sir Bob Murray