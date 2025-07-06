Goalkeeper Marcin Bulka turns down Sunderland and has now signed a lucrative four-year deal with SC Neom

Sunderland have missed out on the signing of Poland international Marcin Bulka, with the 25-year-old goalkeeper finalising a move to Saudi Arabian side SC Neom in a deal worth around £12.7million.

Bulka had been on the Black Cats’ radar for several weeks, with talks progressing between the player’s camp and Sunderland’s hierarchy as the newly promoted Premier League side looked to bolster their goalkeeping department. However, the former OGC Nice man has instead opted for a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia, where he has penned a four-year contract.

The 6ft 6in shot-stopper made 89 appearances for Nice, having initially joined the French side on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 before completing a permanent switch a year later. He established himself as the club’s No.1 during the 2023 calendar year under head coach Francesco Farioli but was expected to leave this summer due to a contract impasse. With just one year remaining on his deal and no breakthrough in renewal talks for over nine months, Nice opted to cash in.

Sunderland had been hopeful of securing what would have been a major coup, with Kristjaan Speakman and Régis Le Bris targeting experienced top-flight players capable of lifting the overall standard of the squad. Bulka, who has also featured in the Champions League during his time with PSG, was seen as an ideal fit to challenge Anthony Patterson in goal. But the Black Cats ultimately fell short.

SC Neom, who were promoted to the Saudi top flight this summer, have made a splash in the market, with Bulka joining a growing list of notable additions that includes Alexandre Lacazette, Amadou Koné and Saïd Benrahma. The Saudi outfit are expected to continue investing heavily in the coming weeks as they look to make an immediate impact in the division.

For Sunderland, the search for an elite-level goalkeeper continues. While Anthony Patterson remains the club’s No.1 heading into pre-season, Le Bris and Speakman are keen to increase competition and cover between the posts. The club have also been linked with Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic and Wolves’ Sam Johnstone in recent weeks. Bulka’s decision to move to Saudi Arabia instead of Wearside underscores the financial might of the Pro League, but Sunderland remain active and ambitious in the market.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland are reportedly lining up a move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as they continue efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, who claims the Black Cats are eyeing the 31-year-old as serious competition for current No.1 Anthony Patterson. The move comes amid Sunderland’s ongoing search for a new goalkeeper to bolster their ranks following promotion, with new goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler thought to be playing a key role in the club’s pursuit of Johnstone.

Cutler worked closely with the England international during their time together at both Aston Villa and Wolves, and Nixon reports that he would welcome a third reunion on Wearside. The former Villa coach was recently appointed to Régis Le Bris’ backroom team after the departure of Tom Weal earlier this summer.