The latest transfer rumours see Wilson Isidor linked with a move to Aston Villa.

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has started this season in red-hot form, scoring three goals in five Premier League games as the Black Cats have sprinted out of the gates on their top-flight return.

Because of his exciting return already this season, the French forward has reportedly caught the eye of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, who have struggled in front of goal this season. Villa are monitoring the 25-year-old striker ahead of the January transfer window and Sunderland have attached a £35m price tag to keep him away from their rivals, according to Football Insider.

Emery’s side, who enjoyed a successful season last year, reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League and securing European football again through the Europa League, have had a torrid start to this campaign. They are floundering in the relegation zone with three points from five games and only one goal scored - against a Sunderland side down a player at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

It is understandable why a player like Isidor, who has settled seamlessly into top-flight football in England, has caught the eye of Villa with Ollie Watkins out of form and nobody else looking likely to step up and take charge of scoring goals for the side. However, it would be a huge blow to the Black Cats, who will be desperate to keep hold of their in-form striker, and Regis Le Bris will surely need him to keep the goals flowing if Sunderland want any chance of staying in the Premier League.

Regis Le Bris on Wilson Isidor after his late winner against Brentford

After Isidor’s 96th-minute winner against Brentford last month, Le Bris was full of praise for Isidor, saying: “Wilson is really well connected with the club, with the squad, with this project. He didn't start the two first games. Yesterday was busy for him. It was a special day. He flew yesterday evening and got ready immediately this morning.”

The head coach added, “He connected with the squad and wanted to know how the game was planned. When he came on, he showed that he was ready.”

Isidor went on to start the next two games, a hard-fought 0-0 draw away at Crystal Palace and he helped his side secure another battling point while down to 10 players before half-time at home to Aston Villa. He equalised after Matty Cash opened the scoring for the away side to bring home an unlikely point at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland will be hoping to continue their three-game unbeaten run in the league this weekend when they face Nottingham Forest away from home, and Isidor will be crucial to their chances of winning their first game on the road this Premier League season.

