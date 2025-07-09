The Georgian international is admired by Sunderland, but face stiff competition from Serie A giants Roma

Sunderland are eyeing a potential marquee signing this summer, with French journalist Sacha Tavolieri reporting that the Premier League newcomers hold a “truly” strong interest in Georgia international striker Georges Mikautadze.

The 23-year-old, who starred for FC Metz last season and impressed at Euro 2024, is currently owned by Lyon. However, the Ligue 1 club’s fragile financial position could force them to cash in, and that may open the door for Sunderland to make their move. Tavolieri claims Mikautadze’s profile is “highly appreciated” by decision-makers at the Stadium of Light, with the club continuing to assess high-level attacking additions after securing promotion to the top flight via the play-offs.

Mikautadze enjoyed a prolific 2023–24 campaign, scoring 13 goals in 20 Ligue 1 games for Metz after rejoining the club on loan from Lyon in January. He also netted three times at Euro 2024 for Georgia, showcasing his finishing ability, composure, and eye for space, qualities that Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris is understood to value highly. However, the Black Cats aren’t alone in their pursuit. Italian giants AS Roma are also reportedly interested, and the player is expected to weigh his options carefully in the coming weeks

The 100 career goal striker, who has been linked with moves in excess of £17million to £21million, would represent a significant investment for Sunderland. But with new director of football Florent Ghisolfi eager to capitalise on strategic opportunities, especially with Lyon’s financial uncertainty potentially lowering the asking price, it’s a situation to watch closely.

For now, it’s a waiting game, but the interest is real. Sunderland's desire to add firepower in the final third is no secret, and Mikautadze, with his European pedigree and clinical streak, could be a transformative option if a deal can be struck

Talbi deal close as £19.5million winger undergoes tests

Sunderland are also nearing the completion of a deal for Club Brugge winger Chemsedine Talbi. The 20-year-old Belgian arrived in the North East earlier this week for his medical, with a total package agreed at around £19.5million.

Talbi is expected to become the club’s fifth senior signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki, and Habib Diarra. He scored seven goals and registered five assists in 44 appearances last season and is regarded as one of Belgium’s brightest young talents.

Ekwah exit almost done – with Sunderland to receive financial boost

Pierre Ekwah is close to sealing a permanent exit from Sunderland, with Ligue 2 side AS Saint-Étienne in the final stages of making his loan move permanent. As previously reported by The Echo, Sunderland negotiated a seven-figure loan fee last summer, and are now set to receive a further boost from the permanent fee, believed to be in the region of £6million.

However, a chunk of that will be owed to West Ham United due to a sell-on clause inserted in the original deal. A minor administrative issue is said to be delaying the final announcement, but Ekwah has not returned to Wearside for pre-season and is expected to be unveiled shortly by Saint-Étienne.