Sassuolo confirm Armand Laurienté to Sunderland transfer is in final stages after £17.5m agreement

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed that Armand Laurienté’s move to Sunderland is on the verge of completion, with the forward now travelling for a medical ahead of a Premier League switch.

Speaking at the United Charity Gala Dinner in Italy, Carnevali told media that the two clubs have reached a full agreement for the 26-year-old, with official confirmation expected within the next 48 hours. “It’s almost done. The player is on his way for medicals, and we’ve already reached an agreement with Sunderland,” Carnevali said. “We’re in the final stages – I think we’ll make everything official tomorrow or Sunday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The deal is believed to be worth around €20million (approximately £17.5million), making it one of Sunderland’s biggest transfer outlays in modern history. Laurienté is expected to sign a five-year contract and becomes the latest high-profile addition under head coach Régis Le Bris, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and director of football Florent Ghisolfi.

The French forward scored 18 goals last season as Sassuolo won promotion back to Serie A at the first time of asking. A versatile attacker, Laurienté is comfortable operating both through the middle and on the left flank – a role he featured in regularly under Le Bris during their time together at Lorient.

Carnevali admitted Laurienté’s departure would be a major loss for the Italian side, but one that enables them to reinvest. “It’s going to be a difficult season,” he said. “Laurienté’s departure will bring us around €20million, a figure that will allow us to make useful investments to face the championship. We still have a lot to do – I’m not saying we’re behind, but the market is long and complicated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are expected to officially unveil Laurienté this weekend or early next week, subject to the successful completion of his medical and final paperwork. Le Bris’ men are currently in Portugal, where they will face Sevilla in a pre-season friendly on Saturday evening.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said recently?

Speakman has said that Sunderland are still looking to add ‘several’ new signings to their squad despite a rapid start to the transfer window.

Speakman spoke to Sky Sports recently before the Black Cats announced their sixth signing of the summer so far, with Simon Adingra joining from Brighton & Hove Albion for an initial £18.5 million fee. The club’s sporting director confirmed that the club were nevertheless far from done as they look to build a squad capable of surviving and thriving in the Premier League.

“We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch," Speakman said. "I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris outlines Sunderland's Ahmed Abdullahi plan after encouraging South Shields cameo