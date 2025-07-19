All of the latest Sunderland transfer news and speculation

Sunderland are closing in on a deal for transfer target Armand Lauriente, with the player expected to put pen to paper on a contract at the Stadium of Light over the weekend, according to reports.

The Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with the Black Cats this summer, and after weeks of speculation, it would appear that Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team have made a major breakthrough in their pursuit.

On Friday, various reports emerged suggesting that a deal for Lauriente was in the offing, and now Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has taken to X to outline the finer details of the agreement between Sunderland and the attacker’s current club, Sassuolo.

He said: “Fee agreed in principle for Lauriente to Sunderland - £17.5m. The 26-year-old will sign a 5-year contract. He’s set to travel for his medical and finalise the transfer over the weekend.” Downie also points out that upon the completion of their deal for the forward, the Black Cats will have taken their total summer spend to over £110 million, with six weeks of the transfer window left to go.

Bayer Leverkusen keen to keep Granit Xhaka amid Sunderland transfer links

Elsewhere, Sky Sports Germany report that Bayer Leverkusen are eager to keep Sunderland transfer target Granit Xhaka this summer, barring an “extraordinary” offer.

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with the Swiss international of late, and according to continental outlet Bild, have already had one bid rejected for him in recent days. While it is not clear how much Sunderland offered for Xhaka, there is an understanding that it was considerably less than the £17.3 million or so that Leverkusen are said to be demanding.

And now Sky have weighed in on the matter, stating: “Bayer Leverkusen still wants to keep Granit Xhaka at the club – unless something extraordinary happens. According to Sky Sport info, the Werkself have so far rejected two offers from Neom and Sunderland. Xhaka's contract runs until 2028.”

It is within this context that Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes has also provided an update on Xhaka’s future, and has suggested that his side are in no rush to part company with the former Arsenal talent.

As quoted by Bild, he said: "Granit is a very important player for us – for the team and for the club. Our main interest is to keep him. Sure, there is interest in him, we need to talk to the player to find out what his ambitions are. But one thing is clear: a transfer would only happen if it was a win-win situation."

He added: "We still have three years left on the player's contract and are very happy with him. We have big goals for the next few years. Therefore, a transfer can only take place if it's good for all parties. We'll have to wait and see. But our goal is for Granit to stay with us."

Speaking recently, Rolfes also stated: “There is interest, but nothing has become concrete so far. Of course, we’re now in the phase where we’re finalising the squad - that’s obvious. Granit plays an important role in that, which is why it certainly won’t be an issue that drags on throughout the entire transfer window.

"There will still be some changes in the squad overall. But at some point, the squad has to be 95 percent complete - and Granit is an important part of that. So there will definitely be a decision sooner rather than later.”

