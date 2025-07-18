Matthew Burns has been discussing his recent move to Sunderland

Sunderland new boy Matthew Burns has outlined his ambition to forced his way into Graeme Murty’s U21s squad this season.

The 16-year-old completed a move from Northern Irish outfit Coleraine earlier in the summer, and made his debut for the Black Cats in last weekend’s 2-2 friendly draw with Gateshead at the Hebburn Sports Ground.

A physically imposing midfielder, Burns carries himself with the presence of a much older player, and the starlet himself has wasted little time in expressing his desire to kick on through the ranks for his new club.

What has Sunderland starlet Matthew Burns said about his development this season?

Reflecting on his debut during an interview with Sunderland’s official website, Burns said: “I loved every minute, and it was great to finally put on the Sunderland shirt and play for the club. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a while now, so I’m delighted to have made my debut.”

He continued: “I’ve really enjoyed my first week. The training has been great — it’s a different level from back home. The staff and players have all been really supportive, and that’s helped me settle in well. It’s been brilliant, and I’ve only got good things to say.”

Looking ahead to the coming season, Burns added: “I really want to kick on as much as possible with the Under-18s and keep improving. Hopefully, if I keep working hard, I can earn an opportunity with the Under-21s at some point this season.

“I really enjoyed the game [against Gateshead] - it was high-intensity and a very good standard, which is exactly what I want to keep playing at.

“It’s only going to help me develop. These matches are really important. They give us minutes on the pitch, help us understand the team’s style of play and tactics, and improve our fitness ahead of the new season.”

What have Sunderland said about Matthew Burns?

In a statement released after his arrival at the Academy of Light, the club said: “Sunderland AFC is delighted to confirm the signing of midfielder Matthew Burns from Coleraine FC.

“The 16-year-old joins the club as a first-year scholar and will link up with Fin Lynch and Jordan Moore’s Under-18 side ahead of the 2025-26 season. A Northern Ireland U17 international, Burns arrives from the NIFL Premiership having already made his senior debut for Coleraine during the 2023-24 campaign.

“Operating primarily as a box-to-box midfielder, Burns is renowned for his industrious playing style, ability to break up play and relentless work ethic. His maturity on and off the ball has already seen him recognised at both club and international level. Now set to continue his development at the Academy of Light, Burns becomes the latest exciting talent to bolster the club’s U18 ranks ahead of the new campaign.”

