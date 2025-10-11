Sunderland defender Trai Hume was on the score sheet for Northern Ireland on Friday

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has admitted that his first senior international goal is a moment that he will “cherish” for the rest of his life.

The full-back was on the score sheet in Northern Ireland’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Slovakia on Friday evening, looping home a well-taken left-footed volley from the edge of the box after goalkeeper Martin Dubravka failed to adequately clear his lines.

Hume’s strike was his first in 25 caps for Michael O’Neill’s men, and speaking after the final whistle, the 23-year-old claimed that it was an achievement that will live long in the memory.

What did Sunderland defender Trai Hume say after his first international goal?

Reflecting on his goal, and Northern Ireland’s promising qualifying position as a whole, Hume said: “We’re all even on six points and now the game on Monday [against Germany] is even bigger than it was before. We’ll go into it, prepare, recover and be ready to try and win.

“It was a great feeling, my first goal, and hopefully I can chip in with some more. I’m not much of a goal-scorer so it’s not something I’d have thought of. It’s one of the moments you’ll cherish for the rest of your life. I had a lot of family there, girlfriend, so it’s good to have them there to enjoy it.”

He added: “Throughout the week we spoke about getting a lot of pressure high up the pitch, bringing the game to them. We’re at home, we want to ask questions and work hard. We were able to do that. Michael gave us the gameplan and all we had to do was go out and do that.

“I thought we were excellent through the 90 minutes and thoroughly deserved the three points. We were the better team, we brought the game to them. We probably could have had more on the night, we created a lot of chances. Hopefully it’ll be the same again on Monday.”

Hume continued: “I said it before we played [Iceland in June], we have a good record at home. We want to keep that. This is home, where we play, we have to be hard to beat, work hard. I didn’t know we’d kept that many clean sheets at home but it’s great, we have to keep that going.”

The Sunderland favourite lined up alongside club teammate Dan Ballard in a back three on Friday, with the latter coming in for praise from his international boss prior to the contest.

Speaking about Ballard’s rise to the Premier League, O’Neill said: "It's a great story because Daniel epitomises how you should react to disappointment in football. He obviously had the disappointment at Arsenal but his reaction to that and how he's played his way up through from Blackpool and Millwall on loan and then to Sunderland. We thought about buying him at Stoke but he was too expensive for us at that time so we weren't able to do that deal.

"The most important thing is that you have belief in yourself that you can get to that level and Daniel has had that. We have players at the minute who are out on loan and are on a similar journey and it's not all plain sailing. The loan doesn't always go well and Daniel would have had up and down periods in his loans as well, so I think it's great to see him get to this level - he deserves it.”

