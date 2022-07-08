Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new season will kick off with the River Wear derby at Maiden Castle on Sunday, August 21 before Mel Reay’s side contest their first home fixture at Eppleton CW against Birmingham City a week later on August 28.

The Black Cats suffered defeat in both fixtures against their North East neighbours last season with former midfielder Mollie Lambert scoring on both occasions.

The final league match in 2022 will take place on Sunday, December 4 as Reay’s side travel to Coventry United before they begin 2023 with the reverse fixture of the River Wear derby with the Wildcats at Eppleton on Sunday, January 15.

Sunderland Women will face Durham in their 2022/23 Women's Championship opener at Maiden Castle. Picture by Chris Fryatt

The Black Cats will host Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the Championship season on Sunday, April 30.