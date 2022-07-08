The new season will kick off with the River Wear derby at Maiden Castle on Sunday, August 21 before Mel Reay’s side contest their first home fixture at Eppleton CW against Birmingham City a week later on August 28.
The Black Cats suffered defeat in both fixtures against their North East neighbours last season with former midfielder Mollie Lambert scoring on both occasions.
The final league match in 2022 will take place on Sunday, December 4 as Reay’s side travel to Coventry United before they begin 2023 with the reverse fixture of the River Wear derby with the Wildcats at Eppleton on Sunday, January 15.
The Black Cats will host Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the Championship season on Sunday, April 30.
Reay’s side will face Motherwell, Newcastle United, Hibernian and Nottingham Forest at the Academy of Light in preparation for their second season back in the Championship.