Sunderland Ladies fall to 3-0 defeat to Durham Wildcats in derby clash in front of 1,500-strong crowd

Sunderland Ladies were beaten 3-0 by Durham Wildcats.

With the Women’s Championship season drawing to a close neither side had much to play for but the 1,500-strong crowd at Maiden Castle enjoyed a spicy affair as the North East rivals went head-to-head.

The Black Cats never really recovered from falling behind to Mollie Lambert’s early opener and quickfire second half goals from Dee Bradley and Beth Hepple rounded off a miserable afternoon for the visitors.

With Maria Farrugia injured on international duty, Mel Reay made several changes as Emily Scarr – fully recovered from a sickening head injury suffered against Coventry United – replaced the Maltese up front and Holly Manders made way for Jessica Brown.

Within three minutes, Sunderland’s game plan went up in smoke as Lambert finished a slick and counter attack involving Hepple and Rio Hardy, and coolly found the far corner from a tight angle.

The trio combined again with Claudia Moan – who was perhaps Sunderland’s best player – keeping out Hardy’s powerful drive at the second attempt as the away side struggled to hold back wave after wave of Durham attacks.

Moan could do nothing as Rebecca Salicki’s whipped cross cannoned back off the crossbar but was in the right place to stop Sarah Robson’s header.

After riding out the storm, the Black Cats enjoyed good spells of possession without really testing Naoisha McAloon. When the former Ireland youth player was beaten, Scarr’s shot bounced off the post, but the forward was flagged offside anyway.

The Wildcats soon regained control, Moan denying Kathryn Hill and Hardy, and Neve Herron throwing herself in front of two Lambert shots from the edge of the area. The last chance of the first half typically went to the hosts, as Hepple’s corner was caught by the wind and almost sneaked in under the crossbar.

Coming out after the break, Sunderland looked determined to improve on a poor showing, but any hopes of a comeback were abruptly ended as Durham doubled their lead six minutes from the restart. After Emily Roberts volleyed over, Hepple’s drive from distance was spilled by Moan straight into the path of Bradley who bundled home from close range.

Sunderland-born Hepple was a danger throughout and got a goal of her own seconds later, creating space with some fine footwork before curling into the bottom corner.

Tempers became frayed following a flashpoint between Hepple and Herron with referee Magdalena Golba stepping in to restore order after players from both teams got involved in a melee.

After things had calmed down Durham struck the woodwork for the second time through Ellie Christon before Moan was called into action to smother Bridget Galloway’s effort after she was played in by fellow ex-Black Cat Lambert.

In the closing stages, Grace McCatty headed Megan Beer’s deep cross straight at McAloon as Sunderland looked to give the travelling red and white army something to cheer, but it would be Durham who claimed the bragging rights.

Next up for Mel Reay and her team is the visit of Bristol City on Sunday.

Sunderland: Moan; Mullen, Beer, McCatty, Griffiths; Herron (Manders 83’), Kelly, Joice, Ramshaw © (Watson 68’), Brown (Ede 68’), Scarr.