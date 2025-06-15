Sunderland to begin key backroom recruitment drive following Premier League promotion

Sunderland have advertised several jobs after the club’s promotion to the Premier League at Wembley

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have begun a fresh wave of off-field recruitment as they look to strengthen their performance and medical departments ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Jamie Harley, the club’s Head of Performance and Medicine, confirmed on LinkedIn that Sunderland are now hiring for two new senior positions within the first-team setup: Head of Physical Performance and Head of Nutrition. In addition, the club is set to advertise a full-time Soft-Tissue Therapist role in the near future, as part of an ongoing effort to expand the medical team supporting Régis Le Bris’ side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of these roles will be operationally based with our Men's 1st Team, as we prepare to return to the Premier League,” Harley wrote on the social media platform LinkedIn. “Here at Sunderland AFC, we are excited to be recruiting two new senior roles as we expand our Performance team:- Head of Physical Performance- Head of Nutrition. We will also shortly be recruiting to expand our Medical team:- Soft-Tissue Therapist (full-time),” he added.

The move signals Sunderland’s intent to scale up its support structure after securing promotion back to the top flight. The additions are expected to play a central role in helping players adapt physically and nutritionally to the demands of Premier League football.

Harley, who joined the club in 2023, previously worked at Newcastle United and Everton and is leading the evolution of Sunderland’s performance model, with greater emphasis on elite-level preparation and injury prevention. The job listings are live on the club’s official website, with further details on each role and the application process now available.

Sunderland’s recruitment drive is not only focused on players this summer. With the club now competing against some of the best-resourced teams in Europe, off-field expertise is seen as critical to ensuring the club can compete sustainably at the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about promotion?

Kristjaan Speakman recently hailed Tommy Watson’s resilience during the final stages of the season, culminating in the winger’s dramatic stoppage-time winner that sealed Sunderland’s return to the Premier League.

The club’s sporting director acknowledged that some may have viewed the timing of Watson’s transfer announcement to Brighton – made before the season had concluded – as unusual. However, he stressed that Sunderland had no concerns over the youngster’s commitment to helping his boyhood club achieve promotion.

Watson initially found it difficult to recapture form following the announcement and a return from injury, but his decisive goal at Wembley will go down as one of the most iconic and significant moments in the club’s recent history.

"With Tommy's situation, we got to a point where a certain decision was made, and I've always said that we want to try and be open and honest with our communication to supporters," Speakman said. "I understand that the way that landed might have seemed peculiar to some people and that it's probably not something that has happened a lot here before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But like I said from the start, Tommy's commitment to Sunderland and what we were trying to achieve in the season was never in doubt. If it was, then we wouldn't have done things the way we did. I feel for him for a young player in terms of the criticism he attracted.

“But his resolute nature to want to crack on, impress in every training session and make himself available to be picked or come off the bench... and look, to come to the football club at six years of age, come all the way through the academy and then score the 95th-minute winner at Wembley... It's a Hollywood story, isn't it?"