Sunderland ticket details with Tony Mowbray's side to be backed by another sold-out away crowd at Swansea
Sunderland will be backed by almost 2,000 away fans at Swansea this weekend after selling their full allocation of tickets.
The Black Cats will make the long trip to South Wales for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, following two goalless draws against Preston and Blackpool on home turf.
Sunderland have taken 17 points from their first 12 league games this season after winning promotion back to the Championship.
Tony Mowbray’s side face five more games in a busy October schedule, while there are eight more matches before next month’s World Cup break, equating to eight games in 35 days for the Black Cats.
After the trip to Swansea, Sunderland will host Wigan Athletic on Saturday October 15, before a meeting with Mowbray’s former club Blackburn three days later.
Tickets for the match at Ewood Park are on sale to season card holders, with more details available on the club’s website.