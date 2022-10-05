The Black Cats will make the long trip to South Wales for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, following two goalless draws against Preston and Blackpool on home turf.

Sunderland have taken 17 points from their first 12 league games this season after winning promotion back to the Championship.

Tony Mowbray’s side face five more games in a busy October schedule, while there are eight more matches before next month’s World Cup break, equating to eight games in 35 days for the Black Cats.

Sunderland away fans.

After the trip to Swansea, Sunderland will host Wigan Athletic on Saturday October 15, before a meeting with Mowbray’s former club Blackburn three days later.