Régis Le Bris outlines and explains shift in Sunderland selection plan ahead of Hearts friendly
Régis Le Bris is likely to start increasing the minutes of the core of his Sunderland squad for next season starting at Tynecastle this afternoon.
The Black Cats face Hearts in a testimonial game to celebrate the career of Craig Gordon, but the match is also an important stepping stone for the team with the Premier League season now just three weeks away. Le Bris has in Sunderland's three pre-season fixtures so far fielded to entirely different XIs for each half, giving everyone in the squad a chance to impress and build a foundation of match fitness.
The trip to Hearts is expect to see a gradual shift away from that approach, with Sunderland now starting to focus on that opening day game against West Ham United. Speaking after the 1-0 defeat to Sporting on Monday, Le Bris confirmed that he would now start to reduce the game time of those on the fringes of the XI and who could yet leave the club either permanently or on loan before the end of the transfer window.
“We knew when we planned these first weeks that we would start with 45,45," he said.
"We knew this would give everyone this opportunity. Now we will start progressively to reduce the game time for some players so that we can prepare the core of the group for the season. There may be another opportunity for some of these players but progressively, the direction will become clear.”
Hearts boss gives selection hint of his own ahead of Sunderland clash
Hearts boss Derek McInnes has also confirmed that he will name a strong side for the game. The Scottish club have already begun their season and so will pose a good test for the Black Cats.
"It's clearly a step up," McInnes said.
"It's a testimonial for Craig and both clubs are here to honour him. At the start and end it will feel like that for Craig, but once the ball rolls it will feel like a proper game. Scotland v England, a Premier League team coming up and thinking back as a player, you would love to pitch yourself against them. I think it will be a really good test for us."
