Sunderland are back in action when they face Hull City at the MKM Stadium

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has named a strong side to face Hull City on Tuesday night, with just two changes from the side that lost 3-0 at Hearts.

Harrison Jones replaces Niall Huggins at left back, but the full back is named on the substitute’s bench and could play some part later in the game. Habib Diarra has also returned to the starting XI, with Dan Neil dropping to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg and Wilson Isidor are all absent due to injury as expected, though Isidor is expected to return at the weekend when Real Betis visit the Stadium of Light. Patterson and Rigg are facing a race against time to be fit for the new season, with Le Bris saying on Saturday that they were around ten days away from being fully fit. Reinildo Mandava is absent as he builds his match fitness, with Sunderland confident that he will nevertheless be fully ready for the start of the season. Defenders Nectar Triantis and Zak Johnson are also again absent after missing the defeat to Hearts of Midlothian. Le Bris said after that game that Triantis was missing due to a minor injury.

Sunderland AFC: Moore; Hume, Ballard, Seelt, Harrison Jones; Sadiki, Diarra; Talbi, Le Fee, Adingra, Mayenda

Subs: Nna Noukeu, Huggins, Neil, Ogunsuyi, Roberts, Browne, Tutierov, Abdullahi, Aleksic, Lavery, Jenson Jones

Le Bris has urged his players to start lifting the intensity as the new season nears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The main point now is to sharpen up the competitive side of our game – you could see that was what was missing [against Hearts]. We have to get used to playing against teams with high intensity again. Our tactics and our management of the squad is getting better, I have no problem with that. But now, it is a question of lifting the level of the players to be able to perform, with an extra 20, 40 maybe even 60 per cent in terms of intensity, work-rate and that side of the game. This is the next question we have to address.”

Sunderland transfer latest as new target emerges

Sunderland are set to make a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Amine Adli.

That’s according to ESPN reporter Julien Laurens, who says that the Black Cats are ready to rival fellow Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers for his signature. Sunderland are close to a deal to sign Granit Xhaka from the Bundesliga club, paying an initial fee of around €15 million with around €5 million in further add-ons.

Sunderland will then return to see if they can conclude a deal to sign Morocco international Adli, who has extensive top-level experience. Adli is a versatile forward capable of playing in a number of positions, but has played a lot of football on the left wing. That has emerged as a priority position for the club in recent weeks, after Romaine Mundle suffered a significant hamstring injury and a deal for Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté fell through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the end of the recent camp in Portugal, head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed that the club would look to move in that position following recent setbacks.

Your next Sunderland read: Follow all the latest updates from Hull City in our dedicated live blog