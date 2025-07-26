Sunderland are back in pre-season action when they face Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday

Régis Le Bris has made three changes to his Sunderland side to face Hearts in Craig Gordon’s testimonial game on Saturday afternoon.

The contest sees the Black Cats stepping up their preparations for the new Premier League season, with West Ham United’s visit to the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the campaign now just three weeks away. The injury frustration continues for Anthony Patterson and Chris Rigg, who are at this stage still unavailable as they recover from minor injuries. Wilson Isidor is also unavailable after picking up a minor knee injury in the 1-1 draw with Sevilla a week ago today. The club have been confident that none of the trio have issues that will impact their participation at the start of the new campaign, though time is clearly ticking to ensure their match fitness is where it needs to be.

Reinildo Mandava is not involved as he steps up his training programme, but is expected to debut at some stage over the next week.

Simon Moore returns to play in goal ahead of Blondy Nna Noukeu, while Niall Huggins also returns at left back. Huggins was rested as Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Sporting on Monday night, with the full back having a heavy training workload so far in pre season as he recovers from a long-term injury.

Dan Neil is also given a big chance to impress at Tynecastle, moving into the starting XI as club-record signing Habib Diarra drops to the bench on this occasion.

Sunderland XI: Moore, Hume, Ballard, Seelt, Huggins, Sadiki, Neil, Le Fee, Talbi, Adingra, Mayenda

Subs: Noukeu, Browne, Aleksic, Roberts, Abdullahi, Diarra, Lavery, Ogunsuyi, Jones (H), Jones (J), Tutierov

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s injury situation after the defeat to Sporting

"For Anthony and Riggy, I think next week they should be available for us if everything progresses as we hope," Le Bris said.

"Wilson took a bit of a kick to his knee in the last game, he trained yesterday but it will a little bit stiff this morning [Monday]. We are not worried but we decided not to take any risks.

"Reinildo has started a little bit later, so he will need I think maybe one week or ten days to get into his best shape. The foundations need to be laid and then he will start the full training sessions and come into the games."

