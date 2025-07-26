Team news and live score updates as Sunderland take on Hearts in Craig Gordon testimonial
Sunderland return to action in their fourth pre-season friendly at Tynecastle on Saturday afternoon.
The Black Cats face Hearts of Midlothian as the Edinburgh club celebrate the career of former Sunderland goalkeeper Craig Gordon at the start of his testimonial year. But it’s also a crucially important game for Régis Le Bris and his Sunderland players, with that opening fixture against West Ham United now just three weeks away.
We’ll be bringing you live updates throughout the day in our live blog so stay tuned. We’ll start with the team news around an hour before kick off and be with you right through until full time and the post-match reaction.
A word from the main man
Today’s game is of course celebrating the career of Craig Gordon, a superb goalkeeper for Sunderland and a club legend at Hearts.
Great interview this week from Sunderland’s media team...
The Sunderland team news
This game (and probably the game against Hull on Tuesday) comes a little soon for Reinildo, with the game against Betis I think a more realistic target.
Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg and Wilson Isidor are all doubts with minor injuries that saw them miss the game against Sporting. None have major injuries - so hopefully at least one will be involved.
What to expect from Sunderland today
We’re expecting Sunderland to start stepping up their preparations for the new season today, meaning they’ll likely start to slowly move away from the approach of playing different XIs in each half.
Here’s what RLB told me after the 1-0 defeat to Sporting on Monday:
We knew when we planned these first weeks that we would start with 45,45.
We knew this would give everyone this opportunity. Now we will start progressively to reduce the game time for some players so that we can prepare the core of the group for the season. There may be another opportunity for some of these players but progressively, the direction will become clear.
A debut today..
A Sunderland debut this afternoon... they’ll wear their near home kit for the first time this afternoon
Another cracker from Hummel
