3 . LUKE O'NIEN

Losing Ballard was concern enough for Mowbray, only to see O'Nien also pick up his fifth yellow card for a foul on Jamal Lowe during stoppage time on Saturday. Mowbray was frustrated with both, feeling that given Sunderland's extra player that there was no need for either to be left in a situation where they need to take a booking. While Seelt seems certain to come in, it remains to be seen whether Mowbray will risk bringing in Triantis and going with two players making full debuts at Championship level. The alternative would be to bring in Dennis Cirkin and shift Trai Hume infield, or to deploy both in a back three. Triantis will almost certainly return to the squad, regardless. Return date: Plymouth Argyle (A) November 24th Photo: Frank Reid