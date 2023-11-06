Sunderland face Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon with Tony Mowbray facing a number of selection concerns.
So what's the latest on the injury and team news front, who will be missing on Saturday and who could yet feature?
1. ELIEZER MAYENDA
Mayenda is fully fit again, having trained with the senior group last week and travelled to Swansea City at the weekend.
The striker just missed out on the squad, with Mowbray facing a difficult balance between building the youngster's minutes after such a long absence while also finding a way to give him the opportunities he needs to get his Sunderland career up and running. It seems highly likely that he will be named on the bench this weekend given that there are a couple of vacancies in the aftermath of the draw with Swansea City. Any debut would likely be limited to a few minutes late in the game, with the international break that follows a good chance to build his sharpness. Potential return date: Birmingham City (A) November 11th Photo: Frank Reid
2. DAN BALLARD
Ballard picked up a yellow card in the second half of the 0-0 draw with Swansea City, ruling him out of Birmingham City's visit.
It seems likely that Mowbray will turn to Jenson Seelt, who he has preferred to Nectar Triantis in recent squads and who he brought on after Dan Neil's red card against Middlesbrough last month.
It's a big test for Seelt abut also a big opportunity - Ballard has been in exceptional form this season and it was only ever going to be injury or suspension that opened the door for Seelt. Return date: Plymouth Argyle (A) November 25th Photo: Frank Reid
3. LUKE O'NIEN
Losing Ballard was concern enough for Mowbray, only to see O'Nien also pick up his fifth yellow card for a foul on Jamal Lowe during stoppage time on Saturday.
Mowbray was frustrated with both, feeling that given Sunderland's extra player that there was no need for either to be left in a situation where they need to take a booking.
While Seelt seems certain to come in, it remains to be seen whether Mowbray will risk bringing in Triantis and going with two players making full debuts at Championship level.
The alternative would be to bring in Dennis Cirkin and shift Trai Hume infield, or to deploy both in a back three. Triantis will almost certainly return to the squad, regardless. Return date: Plymouth Argyle (A) November 24th Photo: Frank Reid
4. NATHAN BISHOP
Bishop did not travel to South Wales for personal reasons, Mowbray confirmed after the game.
He could well return this weekend but if not, highly-rated youngster Matty Young will be the substitute goalkeeper. Potential return date: Birmingham City (H) November 11th Photo: Sean M. Haffey