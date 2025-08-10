Sunderland have been handed a major boost ahead of the new season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of the new Premier League season.

Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg and Wilson Isidor have all been named in the starting XI to face Rayo Vallecano in the final pre-season friendly. Patterson has not featured since the opening pre-season friendly against South Shields, while Rigg has not played at all this summer. Isidor has missed the last four fixtures with a thigh issue, but starts this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nectar Triantis also returns to the centre of defence having missed the last few games with an injury,

Despite having been expected to make his Sunderland debut this afternoon, Chelsea loanee Marc Guiu is not in the squad. The Echo understands that there is no injury issue and having been granted extra time off after Chelsea’s involvement in the Club World Cup, the 19-year-old is still building his match fitness behind the scenes at the Academy of Light.

Head coach Régis Le Bris has confirmed that he will look to give 90 minutes to most of his players to top up their match fitness ahead of the new campaign, and has urged them to take the chance to impress.

“Today we pushed until 90 minutes for everyone and for the current finishers, because we will need everyone involved, they will play almost 90 minutes tomorrow,” Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a real positive. The team will be a bit younger tomorrow but we'll have players involved who could start in this team, so it will be very interesting.”

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Huggins, Lavery, Triantis, H. Jones; Neil (C), Le Fée, Rigg, Browne; Roberts, Isidor

Subs: Nna Noukeu, Aleksić, Ogunsuyi, Jenson Jones, Bainbridge, Middlemas, Tutierov

Sunderland transfer latest

Sunderland have completed the signing of former West Ham United and Besiktas full back Arthur Masuaku.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at the club, and will offer valuable competition and depth to Sunderland’s defensive options. Masuaku enjoyed a very successful spell at Besiktas and has over 100 Premier League appearances, which sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says will be of a major benefit to the current squad.

Speakman added that Masuaku, who is particularly strong driving forward, will bring something different to Sunderland’s options this season. It remains to be seen whether Masuaku will be able to play a part against his former club next weekend on the opening day of the pre season, as he clearly will be short of match fitness. But Speakman says that the club are already working to get him up to speed.

“Arthur’s a player with considerable Premier League experience and a different profile to enhance our squad,” Le Bris said.

“He’s a well-rounded full back who is strong in possession and not only impacts defensively, but also in the final third. He is eager to share his knowledge and experiences with the group, and this benefits the environment we are continuing to build. We are delighted to have secured him, and we will get to work immediately to integrate him into our squad, so he can make a positive impact as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s work to strengthen their defensive options continues, with a central defender now the clear priority ahead of the new season.

The Black Cats have been in talks with Getafe about signing Paraguay international Omar Alderete, who would command a total fee in the region of £10 million. Multiple reports in Spain have said that a deal is now very close, though sources on Wearside have been more cautious. Alderete is clearly a target for the Black Cats, who have also this summer been exploring a potential deal for Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi.