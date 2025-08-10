Team news and live score updates as Sunderland face Rayo Vallecano at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland conclude their pre-season campaign with the visit of Rayo Vallecano to the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.
We’ll be bringing you live updates throughout the day in our dedicated matchday liveblog below, right from team news all the way through to the post-match reaction.
Sunderland v Rayo Vallecano LIVE updates
Team news latest
The Rayo Vallecano squad
Sunderland bench
Subs: Nna Noukeu, Aleksić, Ogunsuyi, Jenson Jones, Bainbridge, Middlemas, Tutierov.
BREAKING: Sunderland XI
Patterson, Huggins, Lavery, Triantis, H. Jones, Neil (C), Le Fée, Rigg, Browne, Roberts, Isidor
Still obsessed with this new tunnel...
Transfer update
He has been linked with Sunderland this summer but that now looks very unlikely...
ICYMI
Still plenty of time to catch up with our coverage of Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Augsburg yesterday.
You can read my player ratings here.
Lots of good performances bit a couple of standouts...
New CB incoming?
It’s the position everyone is waiting for news on.
Though it’s worth mentioning, Jenson Seelt was very good against Augsburg
The big injury news to watch out for
It’ll be really interesting to see the full squad today.
This is the last chance for Wilson Isidor, Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg and Nectar Triantis to get some match minutes before the new season. Will they be able to play a part?
Debut incoming?
We’re expecting Marc Guiu to make his Sunderland debut today - so that’s a big one to watch ahead of the season beginning against West Ham United
What to expect today
RLB has set out his stall for today’s game, confirming that he will give 90 minutes to those not involved against Augsburg yesterday.
So we’re expecting the likes of Dan Neil, Patrick Roberts, Enzo Le Fee and Alan Browne to get the chance to push their credentials for the new season.
Here’s what RLB had to say:
Today we pushed until 90 minutes for everyone and for the current finishers, because we will need everyone involved, they will play almost 90 minutes tomorrow. It's a real positive. The team will be a bit younger tomorrow but we'll have players involved who could start in this team, so it will be very interesting.
For what it’s worth, you can read my predicted XI here
And what the man himself has said
Masuaku:
I’m excited to be here and I’m also really happy to be back in the Premier League.
It’s clear that Sunderland is a top Club and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I had three good years in Turkey, and now I have this exciting new challenge in front of me. I want to bring a winning mentality and joy to the fans, and I’m excited to get started.
Masuaku checks in!
In case you missed it, some breaking transfer news this morning.
Arthur Masuaku has completed his move to Sunderland on a two-year deal.
Here’s what Kristjaan Speakman had to say about why the club have made the left back their tenth summer signing:
Arthur’s a player with considerable Premier League experience and a different profile to enhance our squad. He’s a well-rounded full back who is strong in possession and not only impacts defensively, but also in the final third. He is eager to share his knowledge and experiences with the group, and this benefits the environment we are continuing to build. We are delighted to have secured him, and we will get to work immediately to integrate him into our squad, so he can make a positive impact as quickly as possible.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome from the Stadium of Light.
We have one last pre-season friendly before the season begins, with Sunderland facing La Liga side Rayo Vallecano this afternoon (4.30pm KO).
Stick with us as we’ll be bringing you all the updates you need throughout the day, from team news all the way through to the post-match reaction.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.