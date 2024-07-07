Transfers: Sunderland take ex-Stoke City, Crawley Town and Southend United man on trial
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland have taken another goalkeeper on trial at the Academy of Light this week.
Former Stoke City man Blondy Nna Noukeu has been training with Sunderland over the past seven days and formed part of the senior group with Simon Moore, Anthony Patterson and Matty Young during training recently.
Nna Noukeu is available for nothing following the expiry of his contract with Championship rivals Stoke City. First-choice Patterson is expected to stay this summer despite interest with Moore having arrived to provide cover and competition after the departures of Alex Bass and Nathan Bishop.
The 22-year-old has mainly played academy football but did spend some time on loan with Crawley Town and Southend United before his release by The Potters last summer.
Youth goalkeeper Robert Cook has arrived at Sunderland and has been on trial at the Academy of Light this week, The Echo has learned. The Australian is expected to visit other clubs before making a decision on his future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.