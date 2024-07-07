Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have handed another trial to a goalkeeper at the Academy of Light this week

Sunderland have taken another goalkeeper on trial at the Academy of Light this week.

Former Stoke City man Blondy Nna Noukeu has been training with Sunderland over the past seven days and formed part of the senior group with Simon Moore, Anthony Patterson and Matty Young during training recently.

Nna Noukeu is available for nothing following the expiry of his contract with Championship rivals Stoke City. First-choice Patterson is expected to stay this summer despite interest with Moore having arrived to provide cover and competition after the departures of Alex Bass and Nathan Bishop.

The 22-year-old has mainly played academy football but did spend some time on loan with Crawley Town and Southend United before his release by The Potters last summer.