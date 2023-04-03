News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland suffer another injury blow as ex-Leeds United defender pulls out of warm-up for U21s side

Niall Huggins had to pull out of Sunderland’s under-21s fixture against Nottingham Forest after pulling his hamstring in the warm-up.

By Joe Nicholson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 19:01 BST

The 22-year-old full-back was set to start the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture at Eppleton CW but was replaced by Ben Crompton after suffering another setback.

Dennis Cirkin was named in the starting XI as he builds up his fitness following a concussion injury, after coming off the bench for the first team against Burnley on Friday.

The 20-year-old full-back suffered the setback while scoring an equaliser at Millwall back in February, and the Black Cats have been managing his return in recent weeks.

Niall Huggins playing for Sunderland.
Joe Anderson has also been named in the starting XI after being in the squad for the first team against Burnley.

Sunderland U21s XI to face Nottingham Forest: Cameron, Huggins, Johnson, Anderson, Cirkin, Burke, Middlemas, Watson, Kelly, Taylor, Gardiner

Subs: Metcalfe, Scott, Jessup, Wilson

