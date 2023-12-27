Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has paid tribute to Jenson Seelt's performance against Hull City but admitted that Niall Huggins' injury 'doesn't look good.'

Huggins started at right-back alongside Hume on the opposite flank as the Black Cats lost to Coventry City at the Stadium of Light last Saturday in the Championship but was forced off on a stretcher with what looked to be a serious leg injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Michael Beale opted to start summer transfer signing Jenson Seelt at right-back for Sunderland's clash away to Hull City on Boxing Day, with the visitors managing to keep a clean sheet and win the game 1-0 after Jack Clarke's goal.

Huggins, however, looked to have put his recent injury issues behind him in an outstanding start to the current campaign. Sunderland, though, have not yet revealed the nature of the injury but Beale was clear post-Coventry that he anticipates it being confirmed as a significant one.

"It is a big blow for Huggy," Hume said when asked about Huggins' injury after the Hull City match. "It's not nice. He was out for a long time and then he came back and was outstanding. I thought he was one of our best players in the team so to have an injury, we’re not sure what it is yet, but to have an injury that doesn’t look good, it’s not nice for him but knowing Huggy, he has a strong mentality and he will bounce back from it."

On Seelt, who was making just his fourth Championship appearance, Hume said: I thought he was outstanding today. The organisation in the back four with the two sitters and the attacking players being disciplined, I thought we were good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland will now travel to the New York Stadium on Friday to face Rotherham United with Beale's side looking for back-to-back wins against the Championship strugglers.