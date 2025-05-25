The Sunderland attacking midfielder once again put his body on the line to help the Black Cats win at Wembley

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts defied injury to play a pivotal role in the club’s dramatic Championship play-off final victory over Sheffield United at Wembley, registering a crucial assist despite carrying a painful calf injury.

Roberts, who was dealing with a Grade 2A calf strain, was only fit enough for the bench but entered the fray in the second half and made an immediate impact. With the game finely poised, the 28-year-old showed trademark composure and vision to set up Eliezer Mayenda’s decisive goal, a moment that swung the momentum firmly in Sunderland’s favour on their way to a famous 2-1 win and promotion back to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The winger had also battled through the same injury in the semi-final second leg at the Stadium of Light against Coventry City, delivering a selfless display while clearly not at full fitness. Roberts’ willingness to put his body on the line when it mattered most will surely stick in the minds of fans going forward.

Teenager Tommy Watson etched his name into Sunderland folklore with a dramatic 95th-minute winner at Wembley, sealing promotion to the Premier League and breaking Sheffield United hearts in the Championship play-off final.

The 19-year-old, who will join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, produced a moment of magic late on, cutting inside and curling a precise low strike beyond Michael Cooper to complete an unforgettable comeback and send the Black Cats back to the top flight for the first time since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a stunning finale to a contest in which Sunderland had struggled to assert themselves for long spells, but Watson’s late heroics turned the tide and sparked wild celebrations among the red and white faithful.

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s stunning win

“It's a fantastic scenario for us, again,” Le Bris said. “Like the semi-final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad, we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.

“We lost Luke early, and a substitution too. At the same time, I was comfortable to make this sub because we knew Meps was ready. He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro. When he came out of the team ahead of the semi finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad. We switched him with Ballard because they targeted this side with Kieffer Moore, so we managed this.”

Your next Sunderland read: 'Stunning': Sunderland player rating photos after remarkable Sheff Utd comeback win - gallery