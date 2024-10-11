Sunderland star named as Championship's best this season - and it's not Chris Rigg or Jobe Bellingham - as top 23 ranked

By Mark Carruthers
Published 11th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST

Stats experts WhoScored have set out their best players in the Championship so far this season.

Sunderland have enjoyed a fine start to life under new head coach Regis Le Bris and are sat proudly on top of the Championship table as the league action made way for the international break.

The former Lorient boss has made a major impact following his appointment at the Stadium of Light and has guided the Black Cats to impressive wins over the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley and Middlesbrough. But perhaps the biggest change Le Bris has made is installing some much needed confidence into players that seemed lacking throughout a challenging season last time out.

There have been a whole host of impressive performers throughout the Sunderland squad in the last two months working under their new head coach - and that is reflected in the official WhoScored average match ratings for players across the Championship.

Unsurprisingly, Sunderland have a strong representation and one current Black Cats star is rated as the best in the second tier - but who is it? Let’s run through the list...

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.10

1. Jack Rudoni (Coventry City)

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.10 | Getty Images

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.11

2. Jimmy Dunne (QPR)

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.11 Photo: Bryn Lennon

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.12

3. Duncan Watmore (Millwall)

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.12 Photo: Paul Harding

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.13

4. Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.13 Photo: David Davies

