Sunderland have enjoyed a fine start to life under new head coach Regis Le Bris and are sat proudly on top of the Championship table as the league action made way for the international break.

The former Lorient boss has made a major impact following his appointment at the Stadium of Light and has guided the Black Cats to impressive wins over the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley and Middlesbrough. But perhaps the biggest change Le Bris has made is installing some much needed confidence into players that seemed lacking throughout a challenging season last time out.

There have been a whole host of impressive performers throughout the Sunderland squad in the last two months working under their new head coach - and that is reflected in the official WhoScored average match ratings for players across the Championship.