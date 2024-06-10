Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland defender is on international duty with Northern Ireland as the Black Cats search for a manager continues

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard is keen to add more goals to his game after getting a taste of finding the back of the net in Northern Ireland’s 5-1 defeat against Spain over the weekend.

The Green and White Army initially stunned their hosts in Mallorca as Ballard flicked a header over the sprawling Unai Simon to put the visitors 1-0 up after just 70 seconds. However, Spain, who are bound for Euro 2024, showed their class with Pedri drawing the home side level while another goal from the midfielder along with strikers from lvaro Morata and Fabian Ruiz put Spain 4-1 to the good inside 35 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The header was Ballard’s first goal at international level while he has scored three times in 66 appearances for Sunderland but he is eager to make a more frequent habit of it. Goals from defenders was a key feature of Northern Ireland’s run to Euro 2016 in France and with the nation’s old guard either retired or approaching the final years of their careers - Ballard is keen to step up.

He reflected: "To see the limbs in the crowd, it was really cool and to celebrate with the team it was really nice for that short moment. We probably scored a bit early because it was always going to be a tough game from then on out.

"It is something that I need to add to my game [goals]. It can be such a big strength, especially for us and when we play these sorts of teams. The manager is trying to get us back to where we were before. Gareth [McCauley] scored a lot goals, a lot of important goals, and it was nice to get one.”

Reflecting on the performance as a whole, he added: "They only needed half a chance and they scored. That is the challenge when we play these sorts of teams, I'm sure they'll go very far in the Euros. We need to find ways to try and get results against these teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up next for Northern Ireland is a friendly against Andorra in Murcia on Tuesday night. Despite the heavy nature of the defeat in Spain, manager Michael O’Neill felt it was a good learning experience for his side.

“I felt it was the right opportunity,” O’Neill said. “It would have been easier possibly to play a nation more at our level but in the Nations League we’re going to play teams at our level, this was an opportunity to show our players the highest level.

“We have to take that in mind with the World Cup (qualifiers) starting in March, we need to play against as many good teams as possible so I’ve no regrets about taking the game. We will deal with the result. I’ve been beaten before.