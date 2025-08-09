Sunderland are building a large squad as the club readies itself for its first Premier League campaign in eight years.

Eliezer Mayenda has committed his long-term future to the Black Cats.

It is a significant deal for the club to get sorted before the season starts, as the Spanish forward enjoyed a breakout campaign last term in the Championship. Mayenda contributed with 10 goals and five assists last season to help his side gain promotion to the English top-flight.

Now, attention will turn to others whose contract situations become more of a concern with a number of the Stadium of Lights’ favourites seeing their deals enter the last couple of years. Here is when every Sunderland player’s contracts expire with details from Transfermarkt.

Sunderland contracts ending in 2026

Dennis Cirkin - left-back

Dan Neil - midfielder

Patrick Roberts - winger - with club option for another year

Luke O’Nien - defender - with club option for another year

Niall Huggins - right-back - with club option for another year

Jay Matete - midfielder

Joe Anderson - defender

Simon Moore - goalkeeper

Blondy Nna Noukeu - goalkeeper - with club option for another year

Sunderland contracts ending in 2027

Sunderland fans and players celebrate at Wembley during the play-off final win against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans celebrate at Wembley during the play-off final win against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Chris Rigg - midfielder

Trai Hume - right-back - with club option for another year

Pierre Ekwah - midfielder

Reinildo Mandava - left-back

Abdoulla Ba - midfielder

Alan Browne - midfielder

Nazariy Rusyn - striker

Aji Alese - defender

Nectarios Triantis - midfielder

Ian Poveda - winger

Sunderland contracts ending in 2028

Anthony Patterson - goalkeeper

Granit Xhaka - midfielder

Wilson Isidor - striker

Daniel Ballard - defender

Romaine Mundle - winger

Timothee Pembele - right-back

Jenson Seelt - defender

Leo Fuhr Hjelde - left-back

Ahmed Abdullahi - striker - with club option for another year

Milan Aleksic - midfielder with club option for another year

Luis Semedo - striker

Sunderland contracts ending in 2029

Enzo Le Fee - midfielder

Sunderland contracts ending in 2030

Simon Adingra - winger

Habib Diarra - midfielder

Noah Sadiki - midfielder

Chemsdine Talbi - winger

Robin Roefs - goalkeeper

Eliezer Mayenda - striker