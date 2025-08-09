Sunderland squad status: With Eliezer Mayenda new contract done this is when other deals expire

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 9th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Sunderland are building a large squad as the club readies itself for its first Premier League campaign in eight years.

Eliezer Mayenda has committed his long-term future to the Black Cats.

It is a significant deal for the club to get sorted before the season starts, as the Spanish forward enjoyed a breakout campaign last term in the Championship. Mayenda contributed with 10 goals and five assists last season to help his side gain promotion to the English top-flight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mayenda has signed a new long-term contract with Sunderland, extending his stay on Wearside until 2030 following a standout breakthrough season.

The 20-year-old striker scored 10 goals and provided five assists as the Black Cats secured a dramatic return to the Premier League – including decisive strikes in both the play-off semi-final against Coventry City and the final at Wembley Stadium.

Now, attention will turn to others whose contract situations become more of a concern with a number of the Stadium of Lights’ favourites seeing their deals enter the last couple of years. Here is when every Sunderland player’s contracts expire with details from Transfermarkt.

Sunderland contracts ending in 2026

Dennis Cirkin - left-back

Dan Neil - midfielder

Patrick Roberts - winger - with club option for another year

Luke O’Nien - defender - with club option for another year

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Niall Huggins - right-back - with club option for another year

Jay Matete - midfielder

Joe Anderson - defender

Simon Moore - goalkeeper

Blondy Nna Noukeu - goalkeeper - with club option for another year

Sunderland contracts ending in 2027

Sunderland fans and players celebrate at Wembley during the play-off final win against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.placeholder image
Sunderland fans and players celebrate at Wembley during the play-off final win against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans celebrate at Wembley during the play-off final win against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Chris Rigg - midfielder

Trai Hume - right-back - with club option for another year

Pierre Ekwah - midfielder

Reinildo Mandava - left-back

Abdoulla Ba - midfielder

Alan Browne - midfielder

Nazariy Rusyn - striker

Aji Alese - defender

Nectarios Triantis - midfielder

Ian Poveda - winger

Sunderland contracts ending in 2028

placeholder image
Getty Images

Anthony Patterson - goalkeeper

Granit Xhaka - midfielder

Wilson Isidor - striker

Daniel Ballard - defender

Romaine Mundle - winger

Timothee Pembele - right-back

Jenson Seelt - defender

Leo Fuhr Hjelde - left-back

Ahmed Abdullahi - striker - with club option for another year

Milan Aleksic - midfielder with club option for another year

Luis Semedo - striker

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sunderland contracts ending in 2029

Enzo Le Fee - midfielder

Sunderland contracts ending in 2030

Simon Adingra - winger

Habib Diarra - midfielder

Noah Sadiki - midfielder

Chemsdine Talbi - winger

Robin Roefs - goalkeeper

Eliezer Mayenda - striker

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland’s £122m transfer spend to trigger pressing financial decisions for Kristjaan Speakman - opinion

Related topics:SunderlandChampionshipDefenderNiall HugginsLuke O'NienChris RiggTrai Hume

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice