Sunderland squad status: With Eliezer Mayenda new contract done this is when other deals expire
Eliezer Mayenda has committed his long-term future to the Black Cats.
It is a significant deal for the club to get sorted before the season starts, as the Spanish forward enjoyed a breakout campaign last term in the Championship. Mayenda contributed with 10 goals and five assists last season to help his side gain promotion to the English top-flight.
Mayenda has signed a new long-term contract with Sunderland, extending his stay on Wearside until 2030 following a standout breakthrough season.
The 20-year-old striker scored 10 goals and provided five assists as the Black Cats secured a dramatic return to the Premier League – including decisive strikes in both the play-off semi-final against Coventry City and the final at Wembley Stadium.
Now, attention will turn to others whose contract situations become more of a concern with a number of the Stadium of Lights’ favourites seeing their deals enter the last couple of years. Here is when every Sunderland player’s contracts expire with details from Transfermarkt.
Sunderland contracts ending in 2026
Dennis Cirkin - left-back
Dan Neil - midfielder
Patrick Roberts - winger - with club option for another year
Luke O’Nien - defender - with club option for another year
Niall Huggins - right-back - with club option for another year
Jay Matete - midfielder
Joe Anderson - defender
Simon Moore - goalkeeper
Blondy Nna Noukeu - goalkeeper - with club option for another year
Sunderland contracts ending in 2027
Chris Rigg - midfielder
Trai Hume - right-back - with club option for another year
Pierre Ekwah - midfielder
Reinildo Mandava - left-back
Abdoulla Ba - midfielder
Alan Browne - midfielder
Nazariy Rusyn - striker
Aji Alese - defender
Nectarios Triantis - midfielder
Ian Poveda - winger
Sunderland contracts ending in 2028
Anthony Patterson - goalkeeper
Granit Xhaka - midfielder
Wilson Isidor - striker
Daniel Ballard - defender
Romaine Mundle - winger
Timothee Pembele - right-back
Jenson Seelt - defender
Leo Fuhr Hjelde - left-back
Ahmed Abdullahi - striker - with club option for another year
Milan Aleksic - midfielder with club option for another year
Luis Semedo - striker
Sunderland contracts ending in 2029
Enzo Le Fee - midfielder
Sunderland contracts ending in 2030
Simon Adingra - winger
Habib Diarra - midfielder
Noah Sadiki - midfielder
Chemsdine Talbi - winger
Robin Roefs - goalkeeper
Eliezer Mayenda - striker
