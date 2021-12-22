Despite sitting in a decent position in the league, the Black Cats boss does expect to strengthen his side next month as they continue their charge towards promotion.

“Our aim will be to come out of the January transfer window better than we went in.” Johnson said.

“There is always a natural evolution of any squad. We’ve had two windows, this will be our third, and we’re just trying to hone in on the process.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is planning on strengthening his squad in January (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

“I think we will be able to recruit. I expect us to be able to recruit. Nobody has told us any different. But at the same time, we want to maximise the points from now until then.

“That’s where my focus has to stay.”

Here, we take you through which squad numbers are available for new signings at the Stadium of Light:

Current SAFC Squad numbers

1: Lee Burge, 2: Niall Huggins, 3: Tom Flanagan, 4: Corry Evans, 5: Frederik Alves, 6: Callum Doyle, 7: Leon Dajaku, 8: Elliot Embleton, 9: Nathan Broadhead, 10: Aiden O’Brien, 11: Lynden Gooch, 12: VACANT, 13: Luke O’Nien, 14: Ross Stewart, 15: Carl Winchester, 16: Jordan Willis, 17: Dennis Cirkin, 18: Ellis Taylor, 19: Arbenit Xhemajli, 20: VACANT, 21: Alex Pritchard, 22: VACANT, 23: VACANT, 24: Dan Neil, 25: Oliver Younger, 26: Bailey Wright, 27: VACANT, 28: Aiden McGeady, 29: VACANT, 30: VACANT, 31: VACANT, 32: VACANT, 33: Denver Hume, 34: VACANT, 35: VACANT, 36: VACANT, 37: VACANT, 38: VACANT, 39: Ron Thorben-Hoffmann

