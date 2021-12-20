Big Sunderland Survey: Have YOUR say on January transfer plans, should loan stars be recalled and how much money should be spent

We have launched a Big SAFC Survey and we want your views on how many players Sunderland should be targeting, which position need strengthening the most and how much money needs to be spent.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson, when asked recently how busy Sunderland’s transfer window could be, explained: “Our aim will be to come out of the January transfer window better than we went in.

Sunderland are pushing for promotion. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

“There is always a natural evolution of any squad. We’ve had two windows, this will be our third, and we’re just trying to hone in on the process.

“I think we will be able to recruit. I expect us to be able to recruit. Nobody has told us any different. But at the same time, we want to maximise the points from now until then.

“That’s where my focus has to stay.”

