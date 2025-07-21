Régis Le Bris has named his Sunderland side to face Sporting Lisbon on Monday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has made two changes to his starting XI as Sunderland face Sporting Lisbon at Estadio Algarve on Monday night.

Le Bris is again set to change his XI at the half time interval against the Portuguese champions, but has again named a strong side to start the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only changes are in goal, where Blondy Nna Noukeu steps in for Simon Moore, and at left back where Harrison Jones steps in for Niall Huggins. It's understood that Huggins may not be involved as Sunderland manage his workload as he returns from a long-term injury. He trained fully on Sunday and has no fresh concern, but the club are keen to not take any risks through the pre-season period.

Sunderland's starting XI is as follows: Blondy Nna Noukeu; Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Harrison Jones; Noah Sadiki, Habib Diarra, Enzo Le Fee; Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adringra, Eliezer Mayenda

Most of the rest of Sunderland's squad will get minutes in the second half, with Nectar Triantis in line to return after missing the draw with Sevilla due to a minor knock. Triantis trained fully on Sunday, potentially paving the way for his return here. Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson are again absent as the club manage minor injuries, with Le Bris confirming on Saturday that neither would be sidelined for an extended period.

Huggins has not been named on the official teamsheet for the game, nor has Wilson Isidor. It’s understood that Isidor might not be involved in the second half with the club keen to avoid taking any risks with a minor knock picked up in the second half against Sevilla. Isidor was hobbling at times in the second half, though he was able to complete the game. Isidor didn’t train yesterday but there is not thought to be a serious issue.

Dan Ballard: Sunderland players know there’s going to be serious competition for places this season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s summer signings will again be involved against Sporting Lisbon, with only Reinildo Mandava absent as he builds his fitness. Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Sevilla, Dan Ballard said the club’s existing players knew there was a real fight for their places this season.

"I think you can see that the club has really invested," Ballard said.

"In the players but also the staff in the training ground. It's felt like a club always going in the right direction over the last few years but I think this has all just sped things up. We know the task ahead and how tough it is going to be, it feels like the club is doing everything they can to put us in a good spot to stay in the Premier League.

"There's going to be real competition now. We've seen how tough it is in recent years for teams who go up and the club have obviously recognised that. It's down to us now to push the level and stay in the team because there is going to competition in every spot. I think the challenge ahead is really exciting as a player. Every wants to be part of it, playing at new grounds and in the Premier League. It's a big motivation for all of us, we've come back in good shape and we're working really hard.”

Your next Sunderland read: Eliezer Mayenda sends message to Sunderland fans and makes pledge for new season