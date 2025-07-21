Team news and live score updates as Sunderland take on Sporting Lisbon in Portugal
Sunderland step up their pre-season preparations and conclude their trip to Portugal when they face Sporting Lisbon on Monday night.
The Black Cats drew 1-1 with Sevilla on Saturday night and face a stern test against the reigning Portuguese champions. We’ll be bringing you live updates from the ground throughout the night in our live blog below, starting with the team news.
Sunderland v Sporting Lisbon - Live updates from Estadio Algarve
Some pre-match reading
Had the pleasure of catching up with Eli Mayenda at an open training session yesterday.
Here’s a flavour for you, as he describes THAT goal at Wembley:
It was special, a final and a goal to help us back into the Premier League. It's a really special goal for me... it was just instinct, when I take the first touch with my left foot it was just instinct, I knew I had to shoot and fast because the defender was coming quickly. I thought, 'Eliezer, you have to shoot fast'. I tried to put a little bit of power, not too much to keep it on target. You train hard every day for moments like this, but it is probably a little bit natural as well.
You can read the piece in full here
Romaine Mundle facing spell on sidelines
In case you missed it in the aftermath of the Sevilla game, Le Bris confirmed that Mundle had returned to the UK for surgery on a hamstring injury.
The surgery was a success, but the winger will miss the start of the season at least:
“Romaine has had surgery on his hamstring,
It's a real shame because Romaine worked really well through the summer. We decided to go for a conservative treatment, I think it was the best option when the advice from the specialists arrived. But at the end he got this injury after a sprint in a training session and now we have to wait.
“We don't have an exact timeframe yet but it will be short [for the start of the season], for sure. We'll know the full extent a little later.
What to expect from the team selection
Expect a strong starting XI last night, with Le Bris telling me after the game on Saturday that he’s starting to focus on the start of the Premier League team:
I think it's obvious that we can't waste time. It doesn't mean that two or three players who played in the second aren't able to play in the first half [team]. It's obvious [that they can]. At the same time, we need now to work on the core of the squad to be ready to be competitive in three weeks.
However, I’m expecting him to stick to the same approach of fielding two different XIs across the game.
The Sunderland team news
Expecting pretty much an unchanged squad from Sunderland tonight.
Nectar Triantis missed out on Saturday but trained with the group yesterday, so has a chance of being involved.
Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson are expected to again miss out, though their injuries are only minor and so there’s no long-term concern.
Reinildo started training yesterday, but isn’t yet working fully with the group and so this game will come too soon.
Welcome!
Good evening again from Portugal and Estadio Algarve.
We’re back to bring you all the latest as it happens as Sunderland take on Sporting Lisbon. So stay tuned for all the updates, starting with the team news around an hour before kick off
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.