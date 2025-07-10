Sunderland could look to seal a transfer for Aaron Ramsdale, according to reports.

Sunderland could turn their attention to signing Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer after seemingly missing out on a deal for Chelsea stopper Djordje Petrovic, according to reports.

The Black Cats were heavily linked with a swoop for Petrovic last week, but a series of updates in recent days have suggested that their hopes of luring the Serbian to the Stadium of Light have all but vanished.

Instead, Petrovic looks increasingly likely to seal a switch to Premier League rivals Bournemouth, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano taking to X on Thursday to state: “After official bid sent on Wednesday as revealed, Bournemouth are confident to get Djordje Petrovic deal done. Understand Petrovic has already accepted to join Bournemouth. Final green light from Chelsea, expected soon.”

But while a move for Petrovic may be off the table, a further update from talkSPORT journalist Alex Crooks has claimed that the Black Cats could now look to strengthen their options between the sticks with a swoop for the aforementioned Ramsdale - who joined the Saints in a package worth up to £25 million last summer - or Wolves outcast Sam Johnstone.

Writing on X, he said: “Bit of a keeper merry-go-round developing. Bournemouth edging closer to an agreement with Chelsea for Petrovic. That deal would pave the way for Mark Travers to join Everton. Sunderland no longer considered in the race for Petrovic. Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone possible options for the Black Cats.”

Christantus Uche keen on Premier League transfer

Elsewhere, reported Sunderland transfer target Christantus Uche is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer, according to the president of his current club, Getafe.

The Black Cats were one of several English clubs credited with an interest in the Nigerian midfielder at the beginning of June, with the likes of Newcastle United and Leeds United also mentioned as admirers at the time.

Addressing speculation surrounding his client, Uche’s agent, as quoted by Sp Getafe, said: “There's no truth to those [Premier League] rumors. He [Uche] is happy at Getafe and is now focused on [Friday’s international friendly against] Russia with his national team. When the transfer window opens, you hear a lot of news. It's still too early to know what will happen.”

But Getafe president Angel Torres has seemingly confirmed that the player does indeed want to leave the Spanish side over the coming weeks. Speaking to Ceuta TV, as quoted by Complete Sports, he said: “Uche doesn’t even know what he wants; it all depends on how he gets up. Tomorrow, if he comes, we’ll talk to him. He’s clear that he wants to go to the Premier League. He has offers from Italy, but I don’t know why, he wants to go to the Premier. He will tell us from tomorrow.”

