Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Hibs, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley chasing St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart
Sunderland have been linked with a move for in-demand St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart.
Sheffield Wednesday, Hibs, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have also been credited with an interest.
The 24-year-old defender is in the final year of his contract with the Scottish side.
He was one of the star performers for Callum Davidson's men last season, they won the League Cup and Scottish Cup.
Sunderland completed their first business of the window on Friday night, when Jacob Carney arrived from Manchester United.
The young goalkeeper will initially join up with Lee Burge and Anthony Patterson in the senior group, but is also expected to bolster the U23 side over the course of the campaign.
Sunderland began their pre-season campaign on Monday with a threadbare squad, though Aiden McGeady has since signed a new one-year deal and there is now significant optimism that Luke O'Nien will also agree new terms.