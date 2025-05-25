Sunderland secured a place in next season’s Premier League with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United

Régis Le Bris paid tribute to the togetherness of his Sunderland squad as they fought back to secure their place in the Premier League.

The Black Cats fell behind to Tyrese Campbell's first-half goal, having already lost Luke O'Nien to injury in the opening minutes of the game. The win means that Sunderland will be able to keep their most talented players at the club, with top-tier clubs across the continent ready to move had they lost. Le Bris is excited for the next chapter but says their win against Sheffield United showed that the collective spirit of a squad is more important than any one individual player.

"It was impossible to predict the outcome of the season," Le Bris said.

"We spoke before, the feeling I had about this team when I watched them last season. They played well sometimes, fantastic football. I watched them beat Southampton 5-0, so it was clear that it was possible for them to be dominant, very efficient. But at the same time, they were so inconsistent. They had ups, but lots of downs. My job and that of the coaching staff was to give the methodology to bring consistency. It worked well but you need talented players and a strong connection in the team. They have worked so hard together and at the end, I think this game was the perfect example of the season.

"We need to remember that the connection between players is more important than the talent of one player," Le Bris added.

"For me as a manager, and in football in general, we forget sometimes that it's a collective sport and a collective effort. We tend to focus on one talent but this is not the main point, the main point is how we work together.

"This squad is really impressive on this front. Their connection even when it is tough... they wanted to learn from their mistakes."

Le Bris on becoming a Premier League head coach

Le Bris admitted the achievement and the prospect of coaching in the Premier League next season hadn't yet sunk in, and stressed the importance of enjoying the moment.

He will return to France for the first time since being appointed head coach eleven months ago for a holiday, before attentions turn firmly to the new campaign.

"It is difficult to realise, to be fair," Le Bris said.

"I was so connected with the moment, what we had to do to win the game. I didn't think about the consequences, win or lose. So now, maybe in a few days [it will sink in]. Let's enjoy, celebrate. Spend time with friends and family. Then after, we'll see."

