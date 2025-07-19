Three Sunderland debuts confirmed as Régis Le Bris names starting XI to face Sevilla

Sunderland play their second pre-season friendly when they face Sevilla at Estadio Algarve

Three of Sunderland's summer signings will make their debut at Estadio Algarve on Saturday evening.

Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra and Noah Sadiki have all been named in Régis Le Bris's starting XI to face Sevilla, giving fans their first opportunity to see the new arrivals in action. Habib Diarra has also been named in the starting XI, set to play alongside Sadiki and behind Enzo Le Fée.

Sunderland's starting XI is as follows: Simon Moore; Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Niall Huggins; Noah Sadiki, Habib Diarra, Enzo Le Fee; Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra, Eliezer Mayenda.

Le Bris said earlier this week that he will likely change his entire XI for the second half, meaning the vast majority of the travelling squad will get minutes: "It's a bit too early [still] to think about the performance of the squad.

"We are working still a bit on individuals and their connections, but I think every team will have its own dynamic. Probably we will go for 45 for one squad, then 45 again for another. We know that the connections are not always going to be the best we could create, so from the perspective of the result I don't think it will be the best output. But for the way they will work together and the objectives they have on the pitch will be our main focus. After that will be the final result. We are trying to bring in new concepts, bring everyone on board with our game model, and get them [right] from a physical perspective. They need time and we need time and they need support and to enjoy playing their football."

Romaine Mundle is absent as expected, having picked up an injury in training this week. The full extent of the injury is not yet known and an update is expected in the coming days, but the winger is expected to be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Sunderland's travelling squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Patterson, Simon Moore, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Matty Young

Defenders: Trai Hume, Tom Lavery, Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard, Jenson Jones, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Reinildo, Leo Hjelde, Niall Huggins, Zak Johnson, Nectar Triantis, Jenson Seelt

Midfielders: Milan Aleksic, Alan Browne, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, Patrick Roberts, Harrison Jones, Enzo Le Fée

Forwards: Wilson Isidor, Eliezer Mayenda, Timur Tutierov, Trey Ogunsuyi, Ahmed Abdullahi, Simon Adingra, Romaine Mundle, Chemsdine Talbi

Sunderland are now closing in on their seventh signing of the summer transfer window, with a deal for Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté close. The Black Cats have agreed a £17.5 fee with the Serie A side, and have agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the player.

There was some hope that Laurienté would be able to join his team mates in Portugal this weekend and watch Saturday night's friendly against Sevilla, though that depends on his medical. Sunderland are continuing to work to strengthen their squad for the new Premier League season, though an ambitious deal to sign Granit Xhaka looks increasingly unlikely. Bayer Leverkusen are reluctant to sell the influential midfielder, who still has three years left on his contract. Reports from Germany on Saturday say that the midfielder himself is now leaning towards staying at the club, with additional interest from Turkey.

The club remain to keen to strengthen in defence and particularly at centre half, with Bologna's Jhon Lucumí and Lille Bafodé Diakité potential targets.