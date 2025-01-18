Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of Sunderland’s January transfer targets are closing in on moves to Sheffield United

Sheffield United are increasingly confident of signing Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon, two players who had been of interest to Sunderland heading into the transfer window.

According to our sister paper The Sheffield Star, Brereton Diaz will be at Bramall Lane this afternoon as the Blades face Norwich City. Sunderland had been interest in signing the Southampton forward due to his versatility and Championship experience, but have been aware for some time that the 25-year-old preferred a return to the club where he had a very successful loan under Chris Wilder last season.

The Blades are also increasingly confident of concluding a deal for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, who was recalled from his successful loan at Stoke City earlier this week. Sunderland revived their interest from the summer window in Cannon, who is rated highly by Régis Le Bris and has already scored two goals against the Black Cats this season.

Sheffield United appear to now be in pole position to secure the transfer, having indicated their willingness to pay an up-front fee of around £10 million for Cannon. Sunderland are thought to have preferred a deal structured similarly to that which brought Enzo Le Fée to the club, whereby a permanent deal would be triggered in the summer if the Black Cats win promotion to the Premier League.

It now looks increasingly as if they will have to look elsewhere in their search for attacking reinforcements, with Westerlo forward Matija Frigan heavily linked with the club this week.