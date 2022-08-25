Sunderland set to be backed by sold-out away end at Middlesbrough for Championship fixture
Sunderland will be backed by an away following of 2,575 supporters when they face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.
The Black Cats will travel to Teesside on Monday, September 5 (8pm kick-off), after the match was selected for live TV broadcast.
Away tickets for the match went on sale to Sunderland season card holders earlier this month, and the club have now announced their full allocation has sold out.
Sunderland face back-to-back home games against Norwich and Rotherham before facing Boro.
The Black Cats have taken eight points from their first five league games since returning to the Championship, following a 1-0 win at Stoke.
Chris Wilder’s Boro side are still looking for their first win of the season after losing 1-0 at Reading last time out.
The Teessiders have taken just three points from their first five league fixtures this season and are preparing for a home fixture against Swansea this weekend.