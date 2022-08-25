Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats will travel to Teesside on Monday, September 5 (8pm kick-off), after the match was selected for live TV broadcast.

Away tickets for the match went on sale to Sunderland season card holders earlier this month, and the club have now announced their full allocation has sold out.

Sunderland face back-to-back home games against Norwich and Rotherham before facing Boro.

Sunderland fans at Stoke. Picture by FRANK REID

The Black Cats have taken eight points from their first five league games since returning to the Championship, following a 1-0 win at Stoke.

Chris Wilder’s Boro side are still looking for their first win of the season after losing 1-0 at Reading last time out.