Sunderland season ticket prices vs Leeds, West Ham and Premier League rivals

Sunderland fans will be looking forward to some big away days at the biggest teams and most luxurious stadiums in the country, with trips to Anfield, Emirates Stadium, Old Trafford and more on the cards for the Mackems.

Some of these will be long trips for the Sunderland faithful but the price for a home season ticket is not as bad as what fans of their rivals will be paying across the Premier League, with only one club’s highest adult season ticket price lower than The Black Cats.

The highest adult season ticket price, that is non-hospitality, for every Premier League club is ranked below.

2 . Fulham The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Fulham is a whopping £3084. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tottenham Hotspur The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is £2223. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4 . Arsenal The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Arsenal is £1726. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales