Sunderland season ticket prices vs Leeds, West Ham and Premier League rivals

Sunderland fans will be looking forward to some big away days at the biggest teams and most luxurious stadiums in the country, with trips to Anfield, Emirates Stadium, Old Trafford and more on the cards for the Mackems.
Some of these will be long trips for the Sunderland faithful but the price for a home season ticket is not as bad as what fans of their rivals will be paying across the Premier League, with only one club’s highest adult season ticket price lower than The Black Cats.
The highest adult season ticket price, that is non-hospitality, for every Premier League club is ranked below.
Your next Sunderland read: 'Here we go!' – Fabrizio Romano provides major £21m transfer update on Sunderland-linked striker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.