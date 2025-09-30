Ex-Sunderland and Scotland striker retires from football at the age of 38

The former Sunderland and Scotland striker has retired.

Former Scotland international and Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher has announced his retirement at the age of 38.

Fletcher started his career at Hibernian before representing Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke, Dundee United and most recently Wrexham. Following his departure from the Welsh club at the end of his contract in the summer, the striker had been linked with a return to Easter Road.

Between 2012 and 2016 Fletcher made 94 appearances for the Black Cats and scored 23 goals along the way during his spell in the North East at the Stadium of Light. Fletcher, who also won 33 caps for Scotland and scored 10 goals for his country, wrote on Instagram: “After a lot of thought, I feel the time is right to retire from football. “It’s not an easy decision because this game has been my life since I was a boy, but I know in my heart it’s the right moment to close this chapter.

“When I look back, I feel nothing but pride and gratitude. From starting out at Hibs to the journeys with Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke, Dundee United and finishing at Wrexham every club has shaped me and given me memories I’ll never forget.

“I want to thank all the fans who supported me along the way, your passion and backing meant the world.

“Pulling on the Scotland shirt was also one of the greatest honours of my career. “To represent my country and share the pitch with so many talented lads is something I’ll always treasure. Those moments stay with you forever.”

Meanwhile, BBC Sport pundit and former Watford striker Troy Deeney has praised Sunderland's 'unbelievable' defensive performance at Nottingham Forest and named three players in his Premier League team of the week.

Sunderland won 1-0 at the City Ground thanks to a first-half header from Omar Alderete, and the Paraguay defender joins team mates Robin Roefs and Granit Xhaka in winning praise from the former Premier League striker. Deeney says the Black Cats will go 'from strength to strength' as a result of their win, in which they had to soak up a lot of pressure at times.

On goalkeeper Roefs, Deeney said: "The reason Sunderland ended up getting a win at Nottingham Forest was because of him. He made about seven top saves in the game - very good. When he came in there were a lot of question marks around dropping Anthony Patterson who had gone through the leagues with them. Roefs has been solid since he's been in the Premier League."

On Alderete, he added: "That back six had an unbelievable game. They dug in, they ground out a win and it just goes to show, especially for new teams coming up, it doesn't matter how you win. You've just got to get the win and get it done. I thought Alderete was exquisite."

Deeney also praised captain for driving the team forward: "Proper captain's performance. Granit Xhaka has gone in there from Bayer Leverkusen. He is learning, he is holding this group together, holding them all accountable, driving them forward.”

