Ex-Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce drops hint on potential return to management

Sam Allardyce has been addressing his future in the game

Former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce has hinted that he could be ready to make a return to management if he can find a “good project”.

The 70-year-old has been out of work since failing to beat relegation from the Premier League with Leeds United in 2023, walking away from Elland Road after suggesting that he couldn’t commit to trying to guide the Whites to an immediate promotion the following season.

Since then, Allardyce has turned his hand to punditry, and now has his own podcast, but according to the man himself, he could be tempted to make a comeback if the right offer came his way.

What has former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce said about making a return to management?

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, when asked if he would consider a return to management, Allardyce said: “I would help anybody. Whether it would be as a manager or not, I don’t know. It would need to be something that was a good project where we are all pulling in the right direction. You might think that always happens at a football but, believe me, it does not!”

Allardyce also voiced his opinion on the lack of individuality in Premier League coaching at the present moment in time, adding: “My podcast is called No Tippy Tappy Football and it’s exactly what we are seeing too much of now.

“It’s a case of young coaches brainwashed into it. Think for yourself and think about the box. The Premier League is about thinking outside the box. It is about pitting your wits against the next manager, not going out and playing the same way all the time. Particularly if your squad is not as big or as strong as the opposition, of course.

“Those who have got the quality of player play that particular system very well, but those who haven’t need to find a different way. I think too many people today are saying, ‘We can’t employ you unless you play that way’. That is totally and utterly wrong. What you play for is to win and when you win, you win well. If you wanted me, if you provide the money I will play that way. If you don’t provide the money - which a lot of clubs don’t - I can’t play that way so it works both ways.”

What has Paolo Di Canio said about making a return to management?

Allardyce is not the only former Sunderland boss to suggest that he could make a return to the dugout in recent days. Speaking earlier this month in an interview FootItalia, ex-Black Cats chief Paolo Di Canio said: “It’s obviously difficult to go back into the dugout after television, and I’m a realistic guy. Even if I look 45 and try to keep fit, it’s not easy. I like to coach on the field.

“I had the chance in the last few years but for a different label. I didn’t accept it. In my opinion I wasn’t in the right environment to accept it because I didn’t want to go only in the Premier League, but the Championship. I’m a winner. I want to compete to win. It didn’t happen in the clubs so I decided to keep going with television. Never say never. I still keep fit, myself. Maybe one day. I’m ready any time.”

