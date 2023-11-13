Sunderland supporters will remember Rotherham United thanks to a Jobe Bellingham brace and the Yorkshire club's luck never changed since then, at the expense of Matt Taylor.

Sunderland's Championship rivals Rotherham United have parted ways with manager Matt Taylor with the side sitting at a lowly 22nd in the Championship.

The Back Cats met the Millers at the Stadium of Light in August, winning 2-1 thanks to a Jobe Bellingham brace and the season has gone from bad to worse for the Yorkshire club. A 5-0 defeat against Watford on Sunday proved the final nail in the coffin for the 41-year-old, who becomes the seventh Championship manager to leave his job this season.

Taylor had been with Rotherham United for 13 months, having left Exeter City to replace Paul Warne last year. The manager kept the side up last season but the club had been in 11th when he arrived. The side has won just two of their first 16 league fixtures this season.

Rotherham United have not won on their travels since beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last November with home form not enough to save the manager, who pointed to 'a group of players not believing' after defeat to Watford.

In a statement released by the club, chairman Tony Stewart said the hunt for a new manager had already begun with the side afforded a two-week international break to appoint a new manager before the visit of Leeds United on November 24.

Early favourites for the job include former Millwall boss Gary Rowett, ex-Watford and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and recent Leeds United assistant Karl Robinson.

Matt Taylor has been sacked by Rotherham United (Image: Getty Images)

Mr Stewart said: “It was felt by myself and the Board that we had to act now by making a managerial change in order to give ourselves the best possible chance of retaining our Sky Bet Championship status this season.

“We are grateful to Matt for his efforts over the course of the last year and it has not been an easy decision to make. It goes without saying that he leaves with the very best wishes of everyone here at Rotherham United.”