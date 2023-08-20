For the opening 20 minutes against Rotherham, Sunderland were faced with a familiar challenge.

With no recognised striker in the Black Cats’ starting XI, the visitors’ backline were able to push higher up the pitch when Tony Mowbray’s side were looking to play out from the back.

Like last weekend at Preston, Mowbray started Bradley Dack in a false nine position, with the 29-year-old regularly dropping deep to try and link up play.

But with no one to stretch the game, Rotherham were often able to step up as a team, without worrying about the space left behind them.

When Hakeem Odoffin then put The Millers ahead in the 20th minute, there was a feeling of angst around the Stadium of Light - following back-to-back league defeats against Ipswich and Preston.

Yet to their credit, like at Preston last weekend, the Black Cats reacted well after conceding the first goal, drawing level two minutes later when Dan Neil’s header was converted by Jobe Bellingham.

Bellingham would have a big impact on this contest, not just with his first two senior goals, with his second coming in the 52nd minute, but also the runs he made off the ball.

When Dack dropped deeper, the 17-year-old became Sunderland’s most advanced player, where he was asked to make runs in behind Rotherham’s defence.

As a result, there was more space for the Black Cats’ attacking players to run into, with Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts causing constant problems for Rotherham on the flanks.

And, as the visitors naturally dropped deeper in the second half, Bellingham found himself in the opposition’s penalty area more often, looking to get on the end of chances.

The teenager admitted after the match he would prefer to play in midfield, yet his athleticism and willingness to learn mean he can adapt his game.

After playing in an advanced midfield position for Birmingham for much of last season, Bellingham will want to add more goals to his game wherever he plays.