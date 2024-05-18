A roundup of the latest Championship headlines ahead of the summer transfer window.

Just one game remains in this turbulent Championship season as the final two teams standing in the play-offs await the nail-biting final. Leeds United and Southampton, who were both relegated from the Premier League last season, will fight for their ticket back up to the top flight as the clash at Wembley awaits.

This season has produced plenty of drama and there’s still a lot to unpack as we approach the end of this whirlwind campaign. Sunderland were forced to settle for a 16th place finish but will be looking to bounce back when the new season starts. Let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines around the Championship as the play-off final looms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich in ‘advanced talks’ for new manager

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich City have wasted no time in their pursuit of a new manager following the shock news that they had sacked David Wagner on Friday. The Canaries were dealt a crushing exit from the play-offs after Leeds beat them 4-0 in the second leg, despite a 0-0 draw in the first.

According to Football Insider, Norwich are in ‘advanced talks’ to appoint Wagner’s replacement and they are expected to make a ‘quick appointment’ ahead of the new season. The report claims that the club have identified an overseas manager who is ‘firmly on their radar’ and they are already at an ‘advanced stage’ in discussions over bringing him to Carrow Road this summer.

Premier League trio race for Championship winger

Another report by Football Insider has linked Leicester City’s Kasey McAteer to a Premier League move this summer. The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium and there are currently no concrete talks being held over a new deal.

The Foxes have been crowned champions and will return to England’s top flight next season along with Ipswich Town and the winner of the play-offs. With six goals scored this season, McAteer has attracted the attention of three Premier League clubs as we enter the summer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad