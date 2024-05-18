Sunderland will be looking to strengthen during this summer’s transfer window - with supporters already discussing who their club could sign.
The Black Cats endured a disappointing end to the 2023/24 season, finishing 16th in the table, with areas to address ahead of the next campaign.
With the window officially set to open in the middle of June, we asked fans on social media to name a realistic signing they would like Sunderland to make this summer. Here are some of the names that were mentioned:
1. Liam Millar (FC Basel)
The Canadian winger was linked with Sunderland earlier this year and impressed on loan at Preston this term, making 10 goal contributions in 35 Championship appearances. The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract at Swiss club FC Basel. Photo: George Wood
2. Siriki Dembele (Birmingham)
The pacy winger signed for Birmingham last summer, signing a contract until 2026. Dembele, 27, scored six times in 33 Championship appearances for the Blues this season but couldn’t prevent them from being relegated to League One. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Callum O'Hare (Coventry)
After returning from an ACL injury, the 26-year-old playmaker scored six goals and provided three assists in 31 Championship appearances for Coventry during the 2023/24 season. O'Hare has been offered a new contract by the Sky Blues but is yet to agree new terms, with his deal set to expire this summer. Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield)
A player who has previously been on Sunderland’s radar. Rudoni signed for Huddersfield two years ago but couldn’t help the Terriers stay in the Championship. The 22-year-old may become a target for second tier clubs but does have two years left on his contract, including a club option of an extra year. Photo: Ed Sykes