Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are back in Championship action when Blackburn Rovers visit the Stadium of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris could bring Salis Abdul Samed back into the starting XI when Blackburn Rovers visit the Stadium of Light on Monday.

Le Bris is set to continue with his rotation policy as he continues to manage his squad for the play-offs next month, with Sunderland in action for the second time in four days. Dan Neil is one of the players in line for a rest and Samed, who has two appearances under his belt from the bench since returning from a calf injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobe Bellingham is also in line to return to the starting XI after featuring off the bench at Ashton Gate. Dennis Cirkin has an outside chance of being named on the bench, though this weekend's trip to Oxford United may prove to be a more realistic target.

"We will probably make some more changes," Le Bris confirmed.

"It's not an easy period and I understand for fans and people who love Sunderland because we want to win every game. I think at Bristol City it [the loss] was for another reason I think, because we started the game well and 11-v-11 the game would I think have been totally different. It wasn't the case so we have to move on.

"To start Salis is definitely an option, it could be the right time for him. He's in the right dynamic I think now. And with Jobe, he's one of our main players. Like with Enzo and Salis, it was really important to manage the load. If we started with him today we could have had a better team, but we want to be really well organised. I hope it will pay off the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not sure if Dennis will be back for Monday, it's a hamstring injury so we will not rush the process as we did with Enzo. He is close but I'm not sure if he'll play in that game."

Régis Le Bris on why Bristol City defeat could prove to be a positive

Sunderland are looking to bounce back from their defeat to Bristol City but having performed creditably for over 80 minutes with ten men, Le Bris says it could yet be a positive experience for his team. Le Bris also praised Dan Neil for his performance after the red card forced him to drop in and play as a central defender.

"From an experience point of view, it's really positive," Le Bris said.

"For the semi finals it's two games, so in these circumstances you are still right in the game. If it's just 2-1, you go back to your home ground and the game is still open. In this perspective, it was a positive. We wanted to win so we are disappointed of course, but we still feel we're in a good place. We will stick to our plan for the management of the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had to defend a lot today and Dan showed how flexible, well connected and intelligent he is. This is what we want to be as a team. Sometimes you face different challenges, this isn't one we want because we want to have the ball and be dominant. But we have learned for this experience."