Reports suggest pressure mounting on Premier League boss after Sunderland and Le Bris victory...

Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou is already under serious scrutiny less than a month into his tenure – with Sunderland’s 1-0 victory at the City Ground last week adding to the mounting pressure.

The Australian, appointed on September 13, has overseen a nightmare start that has left Forest leaking goals and struggling for results. Since his first game in charge, Forest have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side in all competitions (13), including a league-worst seven from set pieces – three more than any other team.

Sunderland’s narrow win on Saturday, sealed by Omar Alderete’s first-half header not only delivered the Black Cats their first top-flight away victory since 2017 but also highlighted the fragility of Postecoglou’s defence. For Sunderland, it was another statement result in an impressive return to the Premier League. For Forest, it felt like further regression.

Postecoglou cut a frustrated figure following Forest’s latest setback – a 3-2 defeat to Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday night – admitting his team are repeatedly guilty of self-inflicted damage. “Really disappointing. Just really, really poor goals we conceded in the first half,” he told TNT Sports. It allowed the opposition to get comfortable in the game.”

He added: “That’s the story of our last few games. We just let ourselves down in key moments of the game. Nothing organisational, just in those moments we have not shown the same desire and determination to the opposition.”

When asked about Forest’s trajectory, Postecoglou was blunt. “I don’t know. Progress is us winning games of football, and we haven’t done that. Football has been compelling at times, but you have got to keep winning games of football, and that’s what we will keep trying to do.”

Forest supporters made their feelings clear during the Midtjylland defeat, chanting that their manager was “getting sacked in the morning”. Postecoglou acknowledged the reaction: “I heard it. They’re fans, they want to see their team win, and they’re entitled to their opinion. Nothing surprises me in football any more. We’ve just got to keep going. There is no hiding in the sport we’re in. Got to keep your head up and recover. We have a tough game against Newcastle at the weekend.”

For Sunderland, their win at the City Ground already looks like a pivotal moment in Forest’s unravelling under Postecoglou. While the Black Cats climbed into the top six with 11 points from six games, Forest’s season has lurched towards crisis.

According to Telegraph journalist John Percy, Postecoglou’s future is “already in serious doubt” just 24 days after his appointment. Sunderland’s success may have been celebrated on Wearside, but on the banks of the Trent, it has only fuelled talk of more managerial change.