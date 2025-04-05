Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday lunchtime

Enzo Le Fée is set to make his return from injury on Saturday after being named on the Sunderland bench.

Régis Le Bris has named an unchanged team from the 1-0 win over Millwall, but Le Fée is back to bolster the bench. The Frenchman has been absent with a hamstring injury since the 1-0 defeat to Hull City in February and his return is a huge boost for the Black Cats ahead of the final weeks of the season and a likely play-off campaign. Leo Hjelde is also back from an achilles injury and like Le Fee is named on the bench.

Tommy Watson is also named on the bench after his £10 million move to Brighton was concluded during the week.

West Brom have suffered a double injury blow with both Isaac Price and Mason Holgate missing due to minor knocks. That means Darnell Furlong comes straight back into the starting XI after serving a three-game suspension.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Browne, Mepham, O’Nien, Hume; Neil, Rigg, Jobe; Roberts, Mundle, Isidor

Subs: Mayenda, Moore, Lavery, Jones, Le Fee, Hjelde, Watson, Aleksic, Anderson

What Le Bris said about his big Sunderland decisions ahead of the game

Though Le Fee was a regular in the starting XI following his arrival on loan from AS Roma in January, Le Bris hinted in his pre-match press conference on Thursday that he would be a lot more cautious with the midfielder this time around.

"We will try for sure, yes, I think this is important," Le Bris said.

"The situation was different when he first arrived because at that time we were still very much in the [top two] race and two wingers were still missing at that moment. The core of the team was really short. It is a little bit different now so I hope we will have this opportunity to build a dynamic, one to avoid another injury and another to build the best shape possible for him."I hope now that we will see him in midfield because this is his best position," Le Bris added."We'll try to connect the other midfielders now."

Le Bris also made clear that he would stick with Alan Browne at right back and bring Leo Hjelde back gradually from injury.

“We built another option with Browney against Millwall, who I thought did well as a right-back in the back four. That was good news for us. With another player coming back, that is another positive too.

“It was an opportunity to build another option for us last weekend. Leo will need time. He didn’t play for a long time, and the Achilles is a part of the body that can be very fragile. Like Enzo, we won’t rush the process of bringing Leo back. We will probably keep pushing with the same back four, then when Leo is fully available, we will have another option and we will see what we do.”